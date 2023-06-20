Lawrence Stroll Faces the Ultimate Paradox as He Could Bag Charles Leclerc at a Heavy Cost Even $3,700,000,000 Can’t Solve

May 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Monaco stands on the garage during practice for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc showed his frustration with Ferrari’s strategy mishaps during the 2023 Canadian GP. On the other hand, pressure mounts on Lance Stroll, who failed to capitalize the Aston Martin’s potential while teammate Fernando Alonso bagged a podium.

If Leclerc loses faith in his team’s ability to deliver a title-winning car, then, the driver could leave Ferrari. However, he might not find a vacant seat at any other top team as Red Bull and Mercedes have closed their doors.

The Monegasque’s contract with Ferrari ends at the end of the 2024 season. However, a former F1 driver predicts the Ferrari driver might be lured by Aston Martin, in an attempt to cut ties with the misfiring Stroll.

Ralf Schumacher suggests Lawrence Stroll consider hiring Charles Leclerc

Lance Stroll’s inability to fight for podiums has put his Aston Martin seat at risk. If Lawrence Stroll feels his son could hinder the team’s chances to fight for championships, Ralf Schumacher claims should sack his son and replace him with Charles Leclerc.

Schumacher claims Red Bull and Mercedes would continue with their current lineup until 2024. In such a case, the Silverstone-based team will be a great prospect for the driver’s signature.

The former F1 driver said, “I believe a strong candidate is also Aston Martin, as they also need to look around. Fernando Alonso will have another year after that. Lance doesn’t fulfill the season goals, they may need to bring in another strong driver for the future, building alongside Alonso.”

The $3,700,000,000-worth Canadian Billionaire is not short of funds, having invested over $250,000,000 on the team’s new base. With the tie-up with Honda nearing ever so close, the Canadian businessman would be inclined towards bringing a strong driver.

Why Lance Stroll could lose his Aston Martin seat?

The bid to swap Lance Stroll’s seat with Charles Leclerc makes more sense after the 2023 Canadian GP. The Canadian driver has not matched his teammate’s performances with equal machinery.

Ahead of the race, Lawrence Stroll predicted to see two Aston Martin’s on the podium in Montreal. While Fernando Alonso finished P2, Stroll finished the race P9. This further continues the trend of the 41-year-old carrying the team on his back.

So far, Alonso achieved his 6th podium of the season in Canada. So far, the Spaniard has contributed 117 out of Aston Martin’s 154 points in the season. However, the Spaniard remains supportive of his teammate.

The 2x champion believes Stroll lacks consistency and not skill. Alonso believes his teammate has the caliber to be a future world champion. Meanwhile, Aston Martin has been overtaken by Mercedes in the constructor’s standings.

It is high time the Canadian steps up and aids his former world champion teammate in securing 2nd place for Aston Martin. Or else, he will be forced to vacate the seat.