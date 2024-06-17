Le Mans Winner Antonio Fuoco Explains His Special Relationship With Charles Leclerc

Ferrari won the 24 hours of Le Mans on the 92nd running of the race that started on June 15th. It was the Prancing Horse’s second consecutive victory at Le Mans, after their return to the top class of endurance racing in 2023. Amid the celebration, Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc took the opportunity to congratulate the team and fellow Scuderia WEC driver Antonio Fuoco with a heartwarming message, which the Italian later reciprocated.

The 24-hour race saw the three Ferrari cars leading the pack early on. The conditions were challenging, switching between wet and dry, but the #50 car stayed in contention throughout. Late in the race, drama unfolded when the winning Ferrari, driven by Fuoco, had issues with the right-hand side door.

Moreover, there was no shortage of twists and turns at the end. At first it looked as if an open right-hand door would cost the #50 its chances, but the final two stages were perfect in terms of energy consumption, and the trio of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina… pic.twitter.com/DhA5Xu58pI — Extreme Cars (@extremecars__) June 16, 2024

This led to an unscheduled pit stop, but the team managed to maintain their lead and crossed the finish line 14 seconds ahead of the #7 Toyota.

Antonio later revealed he was in touch with Leclerc during the race as he opened up about their special relationship. He shared how they were texting each other in the final 40 minutes of the race, with Leclerc keenly following the strategy and developments.

“Charles and I have a special relationship that goes beyond motorsport. We share a common past, having both lost our fathers while we were racing. We understand each other even with just a look,” Fuoco said according to a thread on the Formula 1 subreddit.

Leclerc’s father passed away before he could witness his son driving for Ferrari. Despite this, he died knowing Charles was set to join the iconic Prancing Horse. Similarly, Fuoco lost his father at a young age, which deepened the understanding and connection between the two drivers.

Charles Leclerc’s special message for his friend after historic Le Mans triumph on Father’s day

Antonio Fuoco and Charles Leclerc’s friendship dates back to 2017 when they were teammates in Formula 2. Their bond has only grown stronger over the years. To honor Ferrari’s and Antonio’s win on a day that was special also because it was Father’s Day, Leclerc shared a heartfelt message to his friend.

“Very happy for you, you deserve it all, you’re great. Your dad will be very happy from up there, I love you a lot,” Leclerc shared on his Instagram story as reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Last year, it was the #51 Ferrari that took the win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Antonio Fuoco, along with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen of Ferrari AF Corse, started from pole position after Fuoco set the fastest lap in the #50 Ferrari.

However, it was their teammates, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alessandro Pier Guidi, in the #51 car, who led the final 55 laps to secure Ferrari’s 10th overall win and their first since 1965. Fuoco and Co. have extended that tally to 11 Le Mans victories this year.