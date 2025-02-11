Lewis Hamilton Advertises His $58 Tequila via Super Bowl Post

The Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl this past Sunday by defeating the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. And watching the game from the world of F1 was none other than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Since the Super Bowl is such a huge event in the United States, the 40-year-old knew any of his posts about the same would likely gain a huge amount of traction. So, along with following the game, Hamilton also promoted his own non-alcoholic Tequila brand Almave.

Holding the $58 Almave Distilled Ambar Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit, the Briton wrote on Instagram, “Great game, great show. Mad respect to all the athletes who went out and gave it their all. Congrats to the Eagles. Deserved”.

Hamilton decided to launch Almave back in October 2023 since tequila has been his “drink of choice”. But why did he launch a non-alcoholic version of the drink?

Firstly, it’s been a while since Hamilton has given up drinking alcohol to prioritize his fitness and recovery, as he knows he is getting older and wishes to stay competitive at the top of F1. He launched Almave as a non-alcoholic drink to enjoy it “without [any] restraint”.

Noticing that “there was a gap in the market” with no non-alcoholic tequilas being sold, he decided to join forces with Mexican spirits innovator Casa Lumbre to launch Almave.

Per the press release, “Almave is the only non-alcoholic product to use the coveted Blue Agave. Similar to tequila, Almave is made from the same raw materials in the same part of Mexico, only skipping the fermentation process where the liquid becomes alcohol”.

Almave’s popularity has been on the up, as spirits giant Pernod Ricard also bought an undisclosed minority stake in Hamilton’s tequila business, with the hope that they will receive a return on their investment. Speaking of what it meant for Almave for a brand as big as Pernod Ricard to join forces, Hamilton said:

“It’s exciting that Pernod Ricard has, today, become an official stakeholder in Almave, allowing us to unleash the potential of the next stage of our journey, and help take Almave to even more people around the world”.

However, tequila is not the only field where Hamilton’s business interests lie.

Hamilton’s off-track ventures

Apart from racing, Hamilton has expanded his horizons into various fields like fashion, music, as well as food. Balancing these varied interests, he would not have wanted to put all his eggs in one basket.

Hamilton has ventured into the world of fashion by collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger and has his own fashion line called TOMMYXLEWIS. Last year, he also signed with Dior as their ambassador besides working with the fashion brand to create his unique fashion collection — which will be heavily inspired by African culture.

With the Briton getting more and more conscious about the environment, he has also invested in Zapp, a sustainable energy company. On top of that, the 40-year-old co-owns the Denver Broncos, having acquired a stake in the NFL team back in 2022. Perhaps that’s what pushed him to watch the Super Bowl in the first place.

Lastly, along with American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Hamilton also launched a vegan burger joint called Neat Burger. As of 2023, the company had a valuation of over $100 million.