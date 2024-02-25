Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Join Forces Against FIA as Drain Covers Become a Menace in Bahrain

Safety standards in Formula 1 have come a long way in the modern era of the sport. However, even with cutting-edge technology and innovative safety equipment, F1 can be a brutal and dangerous sport. One such example is the recent damage that loose drain covers have caused to the floors of the cars. As a result of the same, the FIA have a huge task of curbing this menace, especially with drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen having been very vocal about their views on the entire matter.

F1Maximaal.nl quoted the three-time world champion as saying, “Before you drive on the weekend, it is a must to check that everything is in order, so that we don’t have another situation where cars are vandalized.”

Similarly to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton also agreed that the FIA must take up more responsibility. “Hopefully the FIA ​​is on top of it and welds these things up well in advance before we get there,” said the #44 driver.

Day 2 of pre-season testing came to a halt with an extensive Red Flag after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari drove over a loose drain cover that caused damage to his SF-24. While the said cover was fitted back into place, even on the last day of testing, the session was stopped after Sergio Perez drove over one.

Has F1’s ‘drain cover’ problem turned into a crisis?

Loose drain covers are a massive problem in F1 currently because of the ground effect regulations. Even last season at the 2023 Las Vegas GP, Carlos Sainz was on the receiving end of such an incident. His SF-23 ran over a metal water valve cover and the resulting impact totaled his chassis, the engine, and the energy store.

It is pertinent to note that such incidents not only damage the car but can also endanger the safety of the driver. In the aftermath of Sainz’s incident, the Spaniard even said that he was not able to feel his legs.

Although such incidents can happen with any team, it is Ferrari who has been on the receiving end on both occasions. Moreover, PlanetF1.com also reported that the team are still seeking compensation from the insurance company for the damage Sainz’s car suffered during the Las Vegas GP incident last year.