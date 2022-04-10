“We probably have chances for the Championship, which makes me smile”: Charles Leclerc looks back on a dominant performance at the 2022 Australian GP

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc dominated the 2022 Australian GP from start to finish, taking home the win and extending his lead at the top.

Ferrari were always favorites coming into the race at Albert Park. It was the team’s fourth ever win in Melbourne, and it extends their lead at the top of the Constructors’ Standings.

Both their drivers looked strong in the practice sessions. For Carlos Sainz however, his weekend started going downhill on Saturday. During Q3, he was set for a solid lap, that would have put him towards the front row alongside Leclerc.

On lap 2, #Carlos55 went in the gravel in turn 10. Unfortunately his race is over #AusGP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 10, 2022

Unfortunately, his compatriot Fernando Alonso’s Alpine crashed, and he couldn’t put up the time. The Spaniard didn’t find the pace thereafter and started his race P9.

To add insult to injury, he got stuck in the gravel trap in lap 2. His decision to start on the hard tyres never paid off, and he looked like he struggled from the very get go. Leclerc on the other hand, had a flawless weekend at the Australian GP.

Also read: George Russell disappointed with Mercedes’ command to yield his podium position

Charles Leclerc has one eye on the 2021 F1 World Championship

Leclerc was long billed to be the man who would lead Ferrari back to the top. So far this year, he seems to be doing exactly that. The Monegasque has won two out of three races, and came second in one of them.

Another factor playing to his favor is Red Bull’s engine reliability woes. Max Verstappen suffered further power unit issues this weekend, as he was forced to retire mid-race, when he was in a comfortable P2 position.

“It’s the first one where we’ve controlled the gap and what a car today,” Leclerc said. “Of course, I did a good job all weekend, but it’s not possible without the car.”

“Especially this weekend with the race pace, we were extremely strong. Obviously we are only at the third race, so it is difficult to think about the championship. But we’ve got a very strong car, a very reliable car too and for now we’ve always been there.”

“I hope it continues like this and if it does then we probably have chances for the championship, which makes me smile,” he added.

The F1 season continues after a one week’s gap. For the next round, all teams and drivers will battle it out at Imola, for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Also read: Max Verstappen disappointed by FIA’s decision to remove one of four DRS zones