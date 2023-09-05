Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff Given a Lesson in Sportsmanship for Gross Disrespect of Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s Efforts

Max Verstappen has set a new Formula One record by winning ten consecutive races. The Dutch driver tied Sebastian Vettel’s previous record of nine consecutive wins at the Dutch Grand Prix and then broke it at the Italian Grand Prix. Although the race was historic for F1 and fans, not everyone was pleased with it. Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff recently labeled the record as “irrelevant”. According to ESPN, Wolff added that the record was “just a Wikipedia statistics page number” and did not prove Verstappen was the best driver in the world.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1698374248757096522?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Talking on similar pages as Wolff, in an interview with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton, said that Verstappen, according to him, has not had to compete against “strong teammates” while at Red Bull.

Advertisement

Verstappen replied to Hamilton’s remarks saying that he does not care about what Hamilton thinks and that, despite years of success, Mercedes is still finding it hard to deal with losing.

Martin Brundle Brundle Calls out Mercedes and Toto Wolff

Red Bull Racing has been on a roll after securing victory after victory in the 2023 season. Their dominance on the track is undeniable, with Max Verstappen leading the charge. This unique performance caught the attention of fans and experts, who praised Red Bull’s achievements.

Former motor racing driver, Martin Brundle, has voiced his disappointment at the reactions of Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton. Brundle believes Red Bull’s success should be appreciated and recognized for years of absolute dominance in the sport. He draws parallels with other sports, where exceptional play is celebrated and respected.

He said, “I was a little surprised and disappointed that Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff played down this achievement over the weekend, because they rightly received their due reverence and appreciation during their years of total domination from 2014 to 2020.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbulletin/status/1698968434812616737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In spite of the intense rivalry, Brundle stresses the value of praising others for their accomplishments. Although he acknowledges that sports may be tribal, he thinks that there should also be a measure of respect and admiration for exceptional accomplishments.

According to Brundle, if a tennis player, football team, or rugby team were as successful as Mercedes was in the past, they would be hailed internationally. He feels that Red Bull’s recent success should follow the same rule. However, it was not only Marin Brundle who was upset with these remarks.

Damon Hill claims Wolff’s comments show he’s ‘hurt’ by Mercedes’ failure

Sky Sports F1 pundit, Damon Hill expressed dismay at Mercedes team president Toto Wolff denying Max Verstappen’s record-breaking 10th Grand Prix victory. Hill said that Wolff’s comments reflect frustration with Mercedes’ ongoing struggle to match Red Bull’s performance.

Hill added that such an accomplishment should be honored for its significance in the history of the sport. Mercedes Boss, who knows what it’s like to be dominated and didn’t even finish on the podium, is apparently hurt a little.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1698667235202740736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hill said that Verstappen’s success cannot be attributed solely to the car’s performance. Since entering Formula 1, Verstappen has consistently pushed the limits and accomplished feats like no other. His ability to overcome challenges and maintain his composure throughout is a testament to his exceptional talent.