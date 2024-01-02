Lewis Hamilton Becomes Cameraman for His Own Apple TV Documentary for ‘Exhausted’ Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff are taking time off from their job as the 2023 F1 season has already concluded. Furthermore, there is also a month’s break before the preparations for the 2024 F1 season begin. Amid this, the Silver Arrows duo went out to have their timeout in the snow, driving a Mercedes. This was when Hamilton revealed that he was shooting for his own documentary while Wolff appeared ‘exhausted’.

Advertisement

In the video on Twitter (now X), Hamilton said, “Hey Toto, I’m just filming for the documentary. Toto’s talent is exhausted [ran out of talent]. I guess I distracted you when I came on the radio.” Notably, the documentary is believed to be the one the Mercedes driver has been making apart from his F1 movie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mercamgvideo/status/1742133019379368071?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The seven-time world champion, in 2023, confirmed that he is working on a new documentary with Apple based on his life. The documentary, as per SI.com is believed to be created by Matt Kay and produced by Penni Thow.

The documentary is about to be on Hamilton‘s life and career journey to where he is today. The Briton decided to make this documentary after he was inspired by a similar documentary on his inspiration Ayrton Senna. Nevertheless, Hamilton is slowly getting into the entertainment industry that he can start once he retires from F1.

Lewis Hamilton and his Hollywood connection

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly the poster boy for F1 due to his soaring fame worldwide. Therefore, he used this connection to help make a film based on F1. He is in an executive role as the co-producer for the movie that Apple is producing.

The new movie has a working title – Apex, even though the final name has not been announced. The film is based on a former driver, played by Brad Pitt, who returns to help a rookie, to be played by Damson Idris.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1677362029168820224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

There is a huge hype around it as fellow drivers were blown away when Hamilton showed them the trailer of the movie. The movie is set to release sometime in 2025. This was due to the production getting delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood last year.

Apart from this, Lewis Hamilton also collaborated with Christina Aguilera years ago in a music video under the name of XNDA. Therefore, his popularity among the Hollywood crowd gives him a befitting chance in the American movie scene.