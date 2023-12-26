Lewis Hamilton Reveals Other Drivers Were ‘Blown Away’ After Watching the Trailer of His Brad Pitt Movie

Lewis Hamilton is working with Hollywood star Brad Pitt on a movie project inspired by the modus operandi of Formula 1. In the movie, Pitt plays a key role, while Hamilton, who is in an executive role plays no less. Now, the Mercedes driver has revealed that he has shown the trailer of the movie to other drivers and they were blown away. Therefore, increasing the excitement around the movie further.

Hamilton showed the trailer of the movie to his fellow drivers in Austin, during the 2023 United States Grand Prix. Speaking about this, the seven-time world champion said during an interview with Access Hollywood in November this year, “I think they were all blown away [after watching the movie trailer].”

The 38-year-old also focused on how people reacted when they heard about a movie coming up on F1, and then after watching the trailer, their reactions changed. He also spoke on how a UK company [the company making the movie] can come and venture into the US soil and make movies.

The movie, once rumored to be called “Apex” will have Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement to help his rookie teammate, played by Damson Idris. Idris, who plays the character Joshua Pierce, the rookie teammate also plays a key character in the movie. Pitt, as seen this year, took his time to race with a customized F1 race car in Silverstone and then in Hungaroring.

The $140 million movie is still to have a definite release date after it was hit with multiple setbacks and delays. It is expected that the movie might be released at the end of 2024 or early 2025, with a potential trailer release by mid-2024. The movie is probably going to be featured on the Apple TV platform.

Hamilton applauds Pitt and Idris over their commitment

While Pitt and Idris play a very crucial role in the movie, Hamilton came out to applaud them for their commitment. About Pitt, the seven-time world champion said that the renowned actor is a big racing fan, rides bikes, can star in a racing movie, and only needed to fine-tune it.

As for Idris, he took a little bit longer but picked up the pace really well. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, written by Ehren Kruger, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Hamilton, Pitt, and Co.

Nevertheless, there wasn’t all sweet progress for the movie as it faced a huge hurdle during the AI protest in Hollywood. In May this year, the SAG-AFTRA, a union of over 160,000 members protested against the use of Artificial Intelligence in the industry, leading to an industry-wide halt of production. As a result, Lewis Hamilton’s movie also had to take a hit from it.