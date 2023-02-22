Lewis Hamilton Championship Hopes Snubbed by Mercedes F1 Boss With Brutal Confession

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After the dramatic conclusion to the 2021 championship, all eyes were on Lewis Hamilton to fight for redemption in 2022. However, the regulation changes and a faulty car robbed the legend of a historic storyline. So, double redemption in 2023, then? Toto Wolff remains unsure.

In his pre-season review, the Mercedes boss looked back on the problems of the past and remained hopeful for the future. Painting an ambitious painting of the people in the team, the captain of the ship has his hopes pinned on a successful season ahead. “History repeats itself” the mantra to follow; Wolff remains excited for the W-14.

This should be good news to Lewis Hamilton, of course. However, Wolff warns his star player to hold his horses.

Lewis Hamilton faced with massive roadblock ahead of 2023 season

Wolff reflects on the pains of the season gone by and regrets what it meant for Hamilton. “Just couldn’t give him a car to fight for a World Championship,” he confesses. Now, having learned from their mistakes, Wolff hopes Mercedes can make amends.

However, there’s one thing stopping Lewis Hamilton from lifting the WDC trophy for a historic 8th time. “But…” starts Wolff, “our competitors have been very strong last year. We’re playing a catch up game, so everything needs to just work out.”

Not exactly the reassuring words one would want to hear, but there is truth in the matter. Red Bull will look to extend the high of winning a championship again, while Max Verstappen gets comfortable in the dawn of his era. Ferrari, having had a taste of what its like to be back in the championship game and having fixed their internal issues, will be looking to bring back the championship to Maranello.

Thus, the path to number eight will not be as smooth-sailing as Hamilton is accustomed to. Further, if the car delivers, he is against an extremely ambitious George Russell who proved himself time and again in 2022.

Hamilton not focused on 8th title

Despite Wolff’s reality check, Hamilton has his eyes on the prize. Looking at the ultimate goal in the career checklist, Hamilton claims he just wants to “live in the moment.” Focusing on his happiness and elevate himself spiritually and mentally rather than focus on the pressures of achieving a number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton also adds, “Our goal is to win a world championship… I’m not thinking about an eighth, I’m thinking about a world championship like its our first.”

As Wolff and Hamilton remain cautious about recreating their past success, the hope for making F1 history remains alive as a new season can only mean another shot at redemption for Sir Lewis Hamilton.