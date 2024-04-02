“Obviously, I Was Robbed” – Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Losing Record 8th Title

Lewis Hamilton’s heartbreaking loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 season finale, will live long in the minds of F1 fans. Hamilton and his camp in particular cannot seem to forget, how the Briton’s moment of glory evaporated in front of their very eyes, in just one lap. Speaking to GQ Magazine almost three years since that incident, Hamilton admits he feels “robbed”.

Hamilton came into the Abu Dhabi GP that evening knowing very well that all he had to do was finish ahead of Verstappen, and he would be an 8-time world champion. He was leading for the majority of the race, but Michael Masi (then race director) made a series of bizarre decisions in the closing stages following a safety car, that effectively handed Verstappen the lead on a silver platter.

A helpless and defeated Hamilton mustered the courage to get out of the car and shake his rival’s hand. But that doesn’t mean he has forgotten how a ‘beautiful moment’ was snatched away from him.

“Was I robbed? Obviously. I mean, you know the story,” he said. But I think what was really beautiful in that moment, which I take away from it, was my dad was with me. And the day that it hurt the most, he was there, and the way he raised me was to always stand up, keep your head high.”

Hamilton did his best to hide his emotions after the race. He was distraught, but still celebrated his P2 finish on the podium, alongside Verstappen. Almost four years have passed since that incident. Still, when Hamilton looks at a clip of what happened, he feels the pain.

Lewis Hamilton is at peace with 2021 loss, despite occasional pain

Hamilton would have loved to get his revenge and win his 8th world title the very next season. Unfortunately, the Abu Dhabi incident coincided with Mercedes’ downfall. The Brackley-based outfit became considerably weaker in 2022, and they haven’t picked up to date.

Hamilton said to GQ Magazine that even though he feels the pain he suffered after losing in Abu Dhabi 2021, he is at peace with it overall. About not winning since then, the Stevenage-born driver realizes that his fanbase sticks to him not just because of his win, but because of him being an inspiration.

2024 will be Hamilton’s last season with Mercedes. In 2025, the 39-year-old will join Ferrari, fulfilling a personal dream. There, he will be hoping to end the Tifosi’s title dream by winning his eighth world championship.