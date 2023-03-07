“Toto Wolff wouldn’t be impressed”: Lewis Hamilton reveals if he has peed in a Mercedes car

Mercedes F1 star Lewis Hamilton was caught lying about ‘peeing in his F1 car while racing’ in Sky Sports’ lie detector test.

Hamilton had previously claimed that while many drivers relieve themselves during races, he cannot go in such a high-pressure scenario.

But during the lie detector test, the Briton laughed while saying that he had not urinated in his F1 car. The test detected that Hamilton was lying and he was forced to admit that did do it once.

He tried to further explain that he can’t remember where it was, maybe Singapore but no further explanation was needed. It sure wouldn’t have impressed his boss Toto Wolff.

Aside from this, Hamilton confidently revealed that he had never lied to Wolff or his race engineer Bono.

Michael Schumacher would pee in his car every single race

Since the duration of F1 races are long and the drivers have to keep themselves constantly hydrated, the fact that they feel the need to urinate is not surprising.

Hamilton in many of his interviews has strongly claimed that he waits until returning to the paddock. Although he revealed that one of his mechanics told him the legendary Michael Schumacher used to do it in every single race.

Even Daniel Ricciardo was quizzed on the same subject on the Ellen show and he denied doing it. The Australian had explained that he just painfully holds on to it until the end. But every bump, every little kerb that the car hits hurts.

Lewis Hamilton will continue until he wins his 8th title

The lie detector test has given the fans a lot of new stories about Hamilton. Aside from his hilarious lies, Hamilton confidently insisted that he would beat Wolff and teammate George Russell in an arm wrestle.

The 38-year-old even revealed that Russell likes to show off his body more than the 7-time champion does. Well, we all know that is true.

But one of the major revelations was Hamilton admitting that he would continue fighting in F1 until he wins his record-breaking 8th title.

This must be music to the ears of many fans. But given the woeful predicament of Mercedes’ 2023 challenger – W14, it looks like the Briton will have another season filled with struggle.

Even team principal Wolff gave a brutal assessment of the W14 following the first race of the season. The Silver Arrows were seen struggling to stay in the fight for the top positions.

