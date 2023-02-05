Max Verstappen Snubs Teammate Sergio Perez While Naming Championship Level Drivers Ahead of New Season

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands walks off the track after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen is the most in-form driver in Formula 1 right now and heads into the 2023 season as the reigning two-time world champion. He went through a grueling title fight with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 but coasted to victory in 2022 with four races to spare.

As we approach the 2023 season, Verstappen is once again the heavy favorite to win the title. However, the 25-year-old insists that if he does end up challenging for the crown for a third consecutive season, he won’t be alone in doing so. There are certain drivers who could give the Dutch driver a run for his money provided they have the right car under their disposal.

After the Red Bull car launch event in New York earlier this week, Verstappen spoke about who he thinks will challenge him for the title in 2023. Interestingly enough, Verstappen does not think his teammate Sergio Perez will be of any threat to him this year.

Max Verstappen names the drivers who can challenge him in 2023

The 2022 season was a one-horse race that ended in Verstappen’s favor. At the start of the season, Charles Leclerc did pose some threat but it faded away after reliability issues and strategy goof-ups started affecting Ferrari. Mercedes’ pace was much slower than Red Bull’s and even Ferrari’s, so Hamilton could not do much to fight for his eighth world championship.

Heading into the 2023 season, Verstappen said to Sky Sports that Ferrari & Mercedes will be right at the front alongside Red Bull. The drivers he thinks will put up a strong fight are Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell.

Verstappen feels that his rivalry with Hamilton will resume this season and lauded the Mercedes driver by calling him one of the greatest of all time. Other than these three drivers, Verstappen will also remain wary of Lando Norris, who he thinks will definitely fight for championships if McLaren provide him with the right car.

Verstappen stands with Hamilton to slam FIA

Ahead of the start of the new campaign, all drivers will have to comply with a new rule established by the FIA. They aren’t allowed to make personal or political statements without prior permission from the governing body of the sport. This rule was deemed bizarre by most current and former F1 drivers, including Hamilton.

Hamilton has remained defiant that he will not bow down to these new rules. Instead, he will continue to use the platform and protest, even if it means he loses his personal sponsors. The 38-year-old will be happy to know that even his rivals on track have supported him in this decision.

“We should be allowed” Max Verstappen has his say on the FIA rule around drivers making political statements and expressing personal opinions on events going on in the world. pic.twitter.com/aNmJNxACTt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 4, 2023

Earlier this month, Verstappen said that having these new laws in the sport was completely unnecessary. Red Bull and Mercedes don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things in F1, but the two teams are collectively criticizing this new rule ahead of the start of the 2023 season.