Lewis Hamilton Crushes Charles Leclerc’s Dreams for a Shot With $850,000,000 Worth Female Pop Star

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been all over the news in the past few months for multiple reasons. Initially, there were discussions that Hamilton may switch to Ferrari and join Leclerc as teammates. Soon after, the Monegasque opened up on a possible collaboration with the Briton for a song. The Ferrari driver stated that he could play the piano and Hamilton could perhaps sing. The Mercedes driver finally seems to have responded to Leclerc’s proposal during a recent interaction with the fans ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

When told that Leclerc does not sing, the 38-year-old snubbed the Monegasque and stated that he would rather collaborate with a female singer. Russell suggested that his Mercedes teammate could collaborate with the legendary Madonna, who is worth a whopping $850,000,000.

Lewis Hamilton snubs Charles Leclerc for a female singer

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell answered some questions in the presence of several excited F1 fans. One of the questions that the interviewer asked Hamilton was about if he was interested in performing in a duet.

In reply, the 38-year-old said as per a video shared by Sir Lewis Updates, “I always thought if I was gonna do a duet, it’s gonna be with someone like a…I don’t know like a female singer“. After hearing the same, Russell suggested that Hamilton could sing with Madonna.

Meanwhile, the interviewer asked the seven-time world champion if he did not want to form a duet with a “piano player“. Hamilton maintained his stance as he replied, “No. I don’t know. Like it would be a female singer. Yeah!”

Hamilton then asked if Leclerc sings. When told that the Monegasque wants him to sing while he plays the piano, the Briton replied, “Well, that’s not a duet, is it?” Hamilton then added that he was of the opinion that, for a duet, two people needed to be singing.

He was then asked if he wanted another driver to sing with him as well. Hamilton then hilariously added that he would like to see Russell sing with him. Meanwhile, Leclerc has repeatedly stated that he is open to collaborating with Hamilton, but won’t be singing.

Leclerc previously stated he wants Hamilton to sing at the drivers’ briefing

Charles Leclerc has often been in the headlines for the music he has released over the last few months. The Monegasque has released multiple singles, with one of them reaching as high as the top 10 of iTunes’ newly released music charts.

Since the 25-year-old has been so impressive, F1 presenter Lissie Mackintosh asked him if he could do a live concert. In reply, Leclerc stated that he has asked Lewis Hamilton to sing during one of the drivers’ briefings. He also added that he is open to collaborating with the Briton but will not sing.