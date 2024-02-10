HomeSearch

Lewis Hamilton Ditches IWC Loyalty to Follow Daniel Ricciardo’s $151,000 Patek Phillipe Obsession

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

Lewis Hamilton Ditches IWC Loyalty to Follow Daniel Ricciardo’s $151,000 Patek Phillipe Obsession

Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ illustrious alliance will come to an end at the end of this year, as the Briton will join Ferrari in 2025. That being said, Hamilton still has a year left to endorse the sponsors of the Silver Arrows, including iconic watchmakers, IWC. Despite this, the seven-time world champion was seen sporting a $151,000 worth Patek Philippe watch – the Nautilus Travel Time.

Hamilton isn’t the only one to be swayed by the family-owned Genevan watchmaker. As it turns out, Daniel Ricciardo is a Patek Philippe enthusiast, too. Moreover, the Honey Badger was also spotted with the ‘Nautilus‘ watch despite his association with Richard Mille.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1756304416913732048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ricciardo’s Patek Philippe Nautilus was reviewed by revered watch expert, Nico Leonard, who identified it as the Nautilus 5980 on his YouTube channel. Leonard then went on to laud the Australian for his taste in watches. The 5980 was actually introduced by the watchmaker in 2006.

However, they introduced a rose gold variant in 2013. Ricciardo was spotted by Leonard wearing that particular revamped edition, worth around $280,000. Hamilton himself is an extensive watch collector, and going by his taste, his timepieces are certainly not limited to IWCs.

Lewis Hamilton’s iconic watches

Lewis Hamilton is a keen curator of watches. Despite his long-standing allegiance to IWC and Mercedes, the Briton was once seen endorsing Tag Heuer. The Swiss chronograph icons are actually a very prominent sponsor of the Red Bull team, a side the Silver Arrows and Hamilton have a very acrimonious past with.

However, the Hamilton x Tag Heuer cross-over was sometime during the Briton’s time at McLaren. He was seen in a print advertisement, sporting the iconic Carrera chronograph.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3EcPedvTNf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Meanwhile, Hamilton also owns an exquisite Rolex worth around $50,000, as per Style. This particular timepiece is from the legendary Daytona series – a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. That’s not all, though. He also has a special commemorative IWC watch for a cause very close to his heart.

Back in 202o, when the Briton raised his voice for the Black Lives Matter movement, IWC stepped up to show some support for their poster boy. That’s when they released a special edition IWC Black Lives Matter Certanium.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal