Lewis Hamilton Ditches IWC Loyalty to Follow Daniel Ricciardo’s $151,000 Patek Phillipe Obsession

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ illustrious alliance will come to an end at the end of this year, as the Briton will join Ferrari in 2025. That being said, Hamilton still has a year left to endorse the sponsors of the Silver Arrows, including iconic watchmakers, IWC. Despite this, the seven-time world champion was seen sporting a $151,000 worth Patek Philippe watch – the Nautilus Travel Time.

Hamilton isn’t the only one to be swayed by the family-owned Genevan watchmaker. As it turns out, Daniel Ricciardo is a Patek Philippe enthusiast, too. Moreover, the Honey Badger was also spotted with the ‘Nautilus‘ watch despite his association with Richard Mille.

Ricciardo’s Patek Philippe Nautilus was reviewed by revered watch expert, Nico Leonard, who identified it as the Nautilus 5980 on his YouTube channel. Leonard then went on to laud the Australian for his taste in watches. The 5980 was actually introduced by the watchmaker in 2006.

However, they introduced a rose gold variant in 2013. Ricciardo was spotted by Leonard wearing that particular revamped edition, worth around $280,000. Hamilton himself is an extensive watch collector, and going by his taste, his timepieces are certainly not limited to IWCs.

Lewis Hamilton’s iconic watches

Lewis Hamilton is a keen curator of watches. Despite his long-standing allegiance to IWC and Mercedes, the Briton was once seen endorsing Tag Heuer. The Swiss chronograph icons are actually a very prominent sponsor of the Red Bull team, a side the Silver Arrows and Hamilton have a very acrimonious past with.

However, the Hamilton x Tag Heuer cross-over was sometime during the Briton’s time at McLaren. He was seen in a print advertisement, sporting the iconic Carrera chronograph.

Meanwhile, Hamilton also owns an exquisite Rolex worth around $50,000, as per Style. This particular timepiece is from the legendary Daytona series – a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. That’s not all, though. He also has a special commemorative IWC watch for a cause very close to his heart.

Back in 202o, when the Briton raised his voice for the Black Lives Matter movement, IWC stepped up to show some support for their poster boy. That’s when they released a special edition IWC Black Lives Matter Certanium.