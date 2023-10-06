Lewis Hamilton Excited About Mercedes’ 2024 Championship Hopes After Visiting Team’s Facilities

Lewis Hamilton has been frustrated about the fact that he hasn’t been able to challenge for the world championship for two seasons now. Mercedes, once a dominant team, is currently miles behind Red Bull. They are nowhere close to challenging the Austrian outfit for the world title. However, as reported by Formule1nieuws, Hamilton is excited about their chances for the 2024 season.

Hamilton last challenged for the world title in 2021, the year he lost out on his eighth title to Max Verstappen in heartbreaking fashion. After the regulation changes of 2022, Mercedes’ performance took a big hit. Hamilton, who wants title number eight, is not happy about the fact that he is struggling to get into the top three.

This season has been much better for Hamilton personally. The 38-year-old is P3 in the championship standings. Although he can’t possibly match the Red Bull drivers in the remaining six races, it will be a huge confidence boost if he can hold on to third.

For next season, however, Hamilton is only eyeing P1. And after paying a visit to their team’s factory in Brackley, Hamilton found a secret that has him incredibly excited for what is to come.

Lewis Hamilton talks about top-secret plan for 2024

Recently, Hamilton paid a visit to Mercedes’ factory in Brackley. There, he was taking a look at what the team was working on ahead of the 2024 season. With this season’s titles and accomplishments all going to the Red Bull camp, it is natural for the Silver Arrows to have shifted their focus, completely, to the 2024 season.

Based on Hamilton’s comments as quoted by Formule1nieuws, it is safe to assume that Mercedes fans can be optimistic about their chances next year.

“Based on my experience over the years, I am not an aerodynamics expert. When you enter the wind tunnel, it is always very exciting. There are always new parts that are tested. What turns me on is seeing what the aerodynamics and the whole team are working on. That inspires me.”

In the same interview, when asked about the W15 and its potential strengths, he said, “I can’t tell you, it’s all top secret!”

Hamilton for one, will be very excited about what is to come. He signed a contract to stay at Mercedes beyond this season. He would have only chosen to do so, if he was sure about challenging for the title with them again.

Hamilton going after the coveted eighth world championship

In 2013, many people doubted Hamilton’s decision making when he switched to a midfield Mercedes from a winning McLaren outfit. Fast forward 10 years, and Hamilton is a six-time winner with the German squad.

Even though the last two years have not gone according to plan for him, the 38-year-old trusts Mercedes. Consequently, he signed a two year extension with them, that will keep him in Brackley until at least 2025.

By then, Hamilton will be 40 years old. So, the Stevenage-born driver will be hoping for the best in the next two years, and will be desperate to get his hands on the much coveted eighth-world championship title.