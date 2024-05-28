Charles Leclerc Boasts His $525,000 Watch on Podium After Fulfilling His Childhood Dream

The Monaco Grand Prix is one race weekend where celebrities from all works of life usually attend. In the presence of such celebrities, even the F1 drivers tend to show off their best looks. Home favorite Charles Leclerc did the same this past weekend as he wore a $525,000 watch to the podium.

As revealed by Insane Luxury Life’s Instagram handle, the Monegasque driver wore a RM 72-01 Chronograph from Richard Mille. Leclerc owns this timepiece thanks to Ferrari’s collaboration with the Swiss watchmaker.

This is not the only watch Leclerc owns from Richard Mille. Two years ago, the watchmakers collaborated with Ferrari to produce the RM UP-01 Ferrari, a limited-edition timepiece. This watch costs a whopping $1.88 million and Richard Mille only produced 150 of them.

As for Leclerc’s latest watch from Richard Mille, it is unique as it offers water resistance up to 30 meters (100 feet). While Leclerc is wearing the white ceramic-colored watch to the Monaco GP podium, this timepiece is also available in rose gold.

And when it comes to Richard Mille, Leclerc has an interesting experience with them as one of his watches from this brand was also stolen.

Charles Leclerc’s $330,000 timepiece was once stolen

Ahead of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc’s Richard Mille RM67-02 was stolen by thieves. This timepiece of his cost $330,000.

After losing possession of his watch to the thieves, who escaped on their motorcycle, Leclerc chased them in his Ferrari. He was successful in his pursuit as he helped the police arrest the thieves. Following their arrest, Leclerc finally received justice a year and a half later as the criminals received jail time.

Two thieves, who were directly involved in stealing Leclerc’s timepiece, received jail time of 10 years. Meanwhile, a third thief, a woman, who stopped Leclerc by giving the excuse of wanting a selfie, received jail time of over six years. And then there was a fourth thief, who is still awaiting a verdict after choosing the ordinary procedure.