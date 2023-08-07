Lewis Hamilton is Grateful to F1 for Helping Him in His $140,000,000 Project Dedicated to Sport

Lewis Hamilton is currently working alongside Hollywood actor Brad Pitt to create a film about F1. With Apple having purchased the rights for the film for a whopping $140,000,000, the Mercedes driver in a recent interview with minutod.com has expressed how grateful he is to the sport for the same.

Hamilton thanked the organizers of F1, starting with CEO Stefano Domenicali, in helping him shoot scenes for his film. The Briton along with his film crew shot scenes during the British and the Hungarian GP this year. Moreover, with everyone involved in F1 providing a great atmosphere for his film crew and the actors, Hamilton thanked everyone involved in the sport for making his team feel welcomed.

Lewis Hamilton thanks everyone in F1 for helping him with his movie

While speaking in a recent interview with minutod.com about the filming of his film, Lewis Hamilton said, “I think so far it has been incredible. I think everyone has felt incredibly welcome and there is a great atmosphere among the film crew, with the actors and the directors. Everybody feels a lot of love and feels included, which I think has been great“.

The Briton then added how F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also played his part in helping his film crew shoot scenes in the paddock. Hamilton believes that the same “is huge” as it has never happened before in F1.

The 38-year-old then concluded his remarks by thanking everyone for being “progressive” and “advancing in a new way“. The most interesting thing about Hamilton‘s new project is the way they have used realism to show the scenes.

Brad Pitt leads actors in creating a realistic F1 film

Along with the help of Mercedes and team principal Toto Wolff, Brad Pitt along with the rest of the actors are working towards creating a realistic F1 film. Hence, the 59-year-old shot some scenes amidst the real F1 action.

Lewis Hamilton, who is co-producing the film, helped make all the arrangements with the help of Mercedes. Moreover, since Hamilton and Pitt want the movie to be as realistic as possible, the Hollywood actor was also sent to a driving school in France.

Wolff confirmed the same during one of his press conferences when he explained how Pitt was going through all the Formula cars from F4 to F2 to adapt to the G forces. Considering the kind of effort that has been put into this film, it promises to be a huge blockbuster.