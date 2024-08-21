“I Hated Him”: Charles Leclerc Reveals What He Will Miss Most About Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz’s relationship with Charles Leclerc was often labeled as sour because of their close battles and competitiveness on the track. According to Leclerc, however, the situation was always overanalyzed by people not involved with F1.

Leclerc discussed his relationship with Sainz in the latest episode of the Beyond the Grid podcast. When asked what he would miss the most about the Spaniard, the Monegasque driver replied, “I think just Carlos the person.”

Leclerc insisted that they got along very well. “We always had a really good relationship,” he said. “Yes, there have been many moments where, inside the helmet, I hated him. And he hated me. Because we didn’t view the situation in the same way.”

Leclerc added that he was always able to resolve any on-track spats with Sainz through discussion, and it never affected their off-track relationship. He expressed gratitude for this and noted that all his teammates to date have been able to separate racing incidents from their off-track dynamics.

However, this could be a part of Leclerc’s nature, as he suggested later on in the podcast.

Leclerc never had a bad relationship with any teammate

Leclerc once highlighted the importance of being a nice person on the Jay Shetty Podcast and it is something he carries with him when he puts his helmet on ahead of races. When the host of Beyond the Grid asked Leclerc if he had a bad relationship with any of his teammates in the past, the Monegasque said no.

Leclerc paused a bit to recall if he did, but his answer was still no. “I think that’s just a part of my character. I get on with everybody”, he explained.

The 26-year-old’s first teammate in F1 was Marcus Ericsson, after which he partnered up with Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari between 2019 and 2020. Then, Sainz came to Maranello, and together, they steered the Ferrari ship in what was a rocky time for the stable.

Now, Leclerc will be tasked with dealing with Lewis Hamilton as a teammate from 2025 onwards. Whether the dynamics between them also turn out to be good or not remains to be seen.