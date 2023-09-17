“Pretty Grumpy” Max Verstappen Mocked for Emotional Post-Qualifying Radio at Singapore GP

The Red Bull team had a disastrous qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday as none of their two drivers managed to make it to Q3. Max Verstappen was only eleventh-fastest, while Sergio Perez was 13th. Since the Dutchman had such a shocker after being on an outstanding run of 10 consecutive victories, he expressed his frustrations on the team radio. On hearing the 25-year-old’s remarks, F1 expert Peter Windsor has called him out and said that he is “pretty grumpy“.

Verstappen has complained about several issues throughout the weekend so far. The two-time champion stated that the team has failed to get the balance of the car right at any point this weekend. He then also complained about gear upshift and downshift issues, and tire problems, among other concerns.

Peter Windsor slams Max Verstappen for his repeated complaints

While giving his analysis about the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session on his official YouTube channel, Peter Windsor explained why he did not like the comments Max Verstappen gave on the team radio. The F1 expert pointed out how the Dutchman should be grateful after having a record-breaking run so far this season.

“I didn’t see the whole lap, but I saw the radio transmissions from Max afterwards, which was pretty grumpy really. Overly so I think for a guy who has got this year’s championship wrapped up. He has got a brilliant car underneath him all year. It was along the lines of ‘Did you see that it was just impossible to drive’. Over the top, really, I thought that reaction,” explained Windsor.

As for Verstappen, his frustrations continued even after qualifying. In his post-qualifying interview, he explained why he could not even set a strong enough lap time to get into Q3.

Verstappen has been far from happy this weekend in Singapore

In his post-qualifying interview, Max Verstappen explained how Red Bull have failed to understand the issues they have been struggling with this weekend. While the Dutchman stated that he did not want his remarks to “sound too dramatic,” he did make it clear that Red Bull‘s weekend so far has been nothing short of a disaster.

“Clearly we just don’t understand that issue. Otherwise, you don’t make these kinds of changes and it’s worse. So we are clearly not understanding the car this weekend around this track,” he explained. If Verstappen is to extend his record-breaking winning streak of 10 consecutive victories, he will have to fight back from all the way down in eleventh place.