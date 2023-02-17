“Mercedes Will Be Competitive, But I Don’t’ Know When”: Toto Wolff Walks in Uncertain Land Ahead of 2023 Season

With just one win and a handful of podiums. Mercedes did not look like the dominant force they have been over the years. But Team Principal Toto Wolff believes the tram will return to its winning ways soon.

After finishing as Constructors Champions for 8 consecutive seasons between 2014 & 2021, Mercedes were dethroned by Red Bull. The team finished 3rd in the 2022 standings after a massive drop in pace and performance.

Wolff admits the team did not prepare for the change in regulations. They have worked on addressing issues from the last season while developing the W14.

Filming day starts here. 💪 Still can’t get enough of the 🖤 and carbon look. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0quWAePsbH — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2023

Wolff asserts the W14 is far better than the W13, and its performance will soon be an indicator of Mercedes’ progress. However, the Austrian is too soon to predict the season.

Mercedes will be back, says Wolff

After bringing new upgrades to the latter half of the season, Mercedes’s performance greatly improved. Toto Wolff claims their 1-2 in Brazil boosted the team’s morale ahead of the 2023 car’s development.

Wolff assures the W14 will be able to fight Red Bull and Ferrari for the front row and wins. He claimed, “I want to say we will be competitive.”

He added, “But we need to stay humble and be realistic. The midway around is that we will be competitive, we just don’t know when.”

Toto Wolff reacts to the new W14 and explains why Mercedes have gone back to a black livery ⚫ pic.twitter.com/RvVb8tWcwj — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 15, 2023

According to Wolff, the Silver Arrows took a massive hit when their car wasn’t the best on the grid after eight seasons. But the hardships of last year have taught the team some important lessons, and they are determined to find their way back as Champions.

Wolff shared, “We are on the slope that we want to be in terms of our performance. But then you don’t know where the other ones are. Humility is important. We have always tried to be humble.”

Toto Wolff gives an update on Lewis Hamilton’s contract

Toto Wolff has greatly updated 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton’s contract extension. And it seems a new deal could be reached between the two parties soon.

Lewis Hamilton signed a 2-year extension in 2021 worth $49 Million a year. However, the 38-year-old’s contract is set to end in 2023.

Wolff assured that talks between the team and Hamilton are looking positive. The Mercedes boss claims that the two parties are discussing a new contract and have already met 3 times.

“All is gonna be good” ✅ Toto Wolff says contract talks with Lewis Hamilton are progressing well and he doesn’t foresee any problems ⏳ pic.twitter.com/FekbpKnKUO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 15, 2023

Wolff stated, “We’re just changing a sentence or a word or a number here and there. But it’s looking good.” Hamilton currently is levelled with Michael Schumacher for seven Championships. And Wolff feels if the Briton receives a competitive car, he could still fight for his record-breaking title.

