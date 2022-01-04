Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend?: McLaren star confirms relationship with Portuguese model on Instagram

McLaren superstar Lando Norris confirms his relationship with Luisinha Oliveira on Instagram while posting pictures with her.

On Tuesday, Lando Norris aroused eyeballs on the internet when he revealed his romantic relationship. The British race driver posted a picture with a woman on Instagram and captioned it “My sunshine”.

The apparent information was confirmed when Carlos Sainz, Norris ex-teammate at McLaren and best friend in F1, commented, “It’s official” on the post.

There is a lot of buzz around who is Norris’ girlfriend is on the internet. She is Luisinha Oliveira, a 22-year-old Portuguese model to solve the puzzle.

Norris, before has never been public about his romantic relationships, and this is his first revelation. But the internet indeed exploded with this piece of information by the 22-year-old race driver.

Lando Norris’ girlfriend: How Twitter reacted?

Norris’ Instagram post instantly got the attention of a significant section of his 4.6 million fans on his account. Over a million people have liked the post and continue to do so.

Meanwhile, the photos with the caption also reached Twitter, courtesy of the fan accounts. Meanwhile, Norris didn’t post the same pictures on this platform.

Nevertheless, F1 Twitter also talked about the new couple. ‘Lando Norris’ instantly trended on the social media platform. With most of the fans only admiring the pair.

I SWEAR IF I SEE ANYONE HATING ON THEM, I WILL THROW HANDS. #landonorris pic.twitter.com/SDL8ZlkpsU — Lola 🙂 (@lovelya1213) January 4, 2022

And as he hit post Lando Norris shattered the hearts of thousands of teenagers who actually thought they had a fucking chance with him 😭 pic.twitter.com/cnmBjyWYcW — Dan Castell (@_Dan_Castell) January 4, 2022

you know what this means. BOYFRIEND LANDO NORRIS PADDOCK CONTENT pic.twitter.com/7GpR2jTNTp — kimi (@landoIewis) January 4, 2022

Lando Norris is now trending because he posted a picture with his girlfriend… F1 Twitter is down tremendous. — formularacers (@formularacers_) January 4, 2022

