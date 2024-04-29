Lewis Hamilton Once Left Nico Rosberg Stoic as He Admitted He Has Become a ‘Better Driver and Teammate’ Than 2016

F1 Journalist Nate Saunders once put Lewis Hamilton under the spotlight by asking him if he thought he had improved as a driver since 2016. Not only did Hamilton reply positively to the question, but he also claimed he had improved as a teammate over the years. The response from the seven-time world champion left his 2016 teammate Nico Rosberg almost frozen as he watched the press conference alongside fellow Sky Sports presenters.

With Hamilton and Max Verstappen were engrossed in a fight to the finish in 2021, Saunders asked the Mercedes driver, “Lewis, are you a better driver now than you were in ’16?” A confident defending champion replied –

“Yes. And teammate.”

As seen in the video clip uploaded on X by user @sedici44wdc, the cameras immediately cut to Nico Rosberg, who opted for a stoic demeanor. Presumably, any reaction from the 2016 world champion could have become a major talking point in the F1 world, which Rosberg realized. Hence, the German former driver opted to stay silent and not react to the claim in any way, shape, or form.

Teammates at Mercedes, Hamilton, and Rosberg found themselves in a fierce battle for the championship in 2016. However, things were not always hostile between the former teammates.

Competing together in the karting series, Hamilton and Rosberg became the best of friends. With dreams of competing in F1 together, the young drivers had little clue that their friendship would turn into one of the most iconic rivalries of F1.

Now an F1 expert, Rosberg has become increasingly appreciative of his former teammate. Each time the seven-time world champion performs well, the 2016 champ is there to applaud him.

Have Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton buried the hatchet?

Ahead of the 2024 season, Nico Rosberg had fans in for a shock when he revealed heartwarming news about him and Hamilton. The German revealed he and Hamilton had repaired their friendship. He added that they even meet each other from time to time outside the F1 paddock. Furthermore, Hamilton makes sure to send Rosberg’s daughters “a huge box full of gifts” on every Christmas.

The 38-year-old also sat down to discuss his former teammate’s upcoming move to Ferrari recently. While the move came as a surprise to Rosberg, he doesn’t see any fault in it. Having known Hamilton personally, Rosberg is aware of how big a fan Hamilton is of Ferrari’s road cars.

Hence, Rosberg doesn’t see why Hamilton shouldn’t get to experience what it is like to drive for Ferrari in F1. Furthermore, the former #6 driver claimed that it was a jump from one legendary team to another, and that was totally fine.

Looking forward to things not becoming too spicy between Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, Rosberg hopes his former rival and friend can return to winning ways with the Italian outfit.