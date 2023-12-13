Number 33 Haunts Fernando Alonso: “Maybe a Tire Call or Something…”

Fernando Alonso has now shared his perspective about why Aston Martin failed to win a race in 2023 despite deserving to do so. His comments come after he secured a total of eight podiums over the course of the campaign.

In a recent interview with Autosport, Alonso expressed his admiration for Aston Martin’s efforts to aim for a Grand Prix victory. Interestingly Alonso’s nearest chance to win a race came in Monaco where he narrowly missed the pole position due to Max Verstappen’s stellar final sector.

Speaking of what transpired then, the 42-year-old said, “I think it was possible, probably Monaco was the closest. Just maybe a tire call change or something [would’ve made the difference]. Maybe Zandvoort, if we were in a different position in that restart or something.”

Nevertheless, despite Alonso clinching only three-second places compared to Lando Norris’s six, the Spanish driver ironically still believes that his team deserved the victory the most. In light of this Alonso said, “We had opportunities here and there. And I believe that we deserved it more than anyone else this year.”

How Fernando Alonso’s happiness has infused Aston Martin with a cheerful atmosphere?

Fernando Alonso made a surprising shift from Alpine to Aston Martin at the start of this season. His decision raised eyebrows as Aston Martin had finished seventh in the previous season. In stark contrast, Alpine finished fourth. However, the results in 2023 seem to suggest that Alonso made the right move.

Aston Martin finished fifth in the championship this season with 280 points, a whopping 160 points ahead of sixth-placed Alpine. Alonso scored 206 of the team’s points. Since the Spaniard had such a strong campaign despite facing a setback towards the end of the season, he considers 2023 to be his best campaign alongside 2012.

In a recent interview quoted by Planet F1, Alonso expressed, “I’m happy with the personal performance. I think together with 2012, it’s the best season for me in my driving and I was happy with everything.”

Alonso’s reflection on the 2023 season brought joy to Mike Krack as he was pleased to learn that his star driver had successfully settled in. Taking that into consideration, Krack said, “We take this as a compliment. We heard this judgment of Fernando’s and it’s very nice to hear that because many people were quite surprised when he joined us.”

Moreover, in his concluding remarks, Krack also pointed out that right from the start, the entire team, including both drivers, has shown great energy and determination. He highlighted how crucial these moments of high energy are in driving their determination to sustain the positive momentum into the coming year.