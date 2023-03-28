“Somedays I feel Like Stopping”: Shirtless Lewis Hamilton Posts About ‘Mysterious Mission’ That’s Preventing Him ‘To Stop’

After winning everything in F1, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media and put up a cryptic post. The 38-year-old wrote to Instagram that he feels like ‘stopping’ some days.

However, he did not specify what he thought of stopping or what keeps him going to achieve his ‘mission’. One possibility is that the Briton is considering retirement. Meanwhile, another possibility is that Hamilton has pondered on stopping his ‘mission’ to improve social equality.

Hamilton has been very vocal about making F1 more inclusive and providing opportunities for underprivileged children. Over the past few years, alongside his F1 career, he has also begun various initiatives, such as Ignite and Mission 44, to achieve his goal.

‘Some days I feel like stopping’: Lewis Hamilton

Taking to Instagram, Lewis Hamilton provided a motivational message for his fans through a cryptic post. He began his post by writing, “Some days I feel like stopping. When I start to feel this way, I dig deep and remember I’m on a mission”.

The 38-year-old then explained how everyone in the world has a mission of their own and how each of us occasionally doubts achieving it. However, Hamilton believes it is important not to lose hope and that everyone can ‘get it’.

He concluded his post by stating that he felt the love and support he had received from all his fans and wanted to return the same. Hamilton’s post has been well-liked by fans, receiving over 314,000 likes within an hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton believes there’s more to life than just winning races

In recent years, Lewis Hamilton has always explained how he believes that he is in this world for a reason and that his life is worth far more than just winning races. The Briton has described starting Mission 44 as arguably his greatest achievement in various interviews.

During an interview with Channel 4 Sport last year, Hamilton said, “For a long time, I have been winning races, but I felt something was missing here.” He believes it was vital for him to use his position of power to help address some of the pressing concerns in society, such as addressing inequalities and racial discrimination.