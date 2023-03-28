“Something Was Missing”: Unfulfilled Lewis Hamilton Exchanges 103 Race Wins for Something Bigger

Lewis Hamilton has undoubtedly been a pioneer for change in F1. The 7-time champion has been so much more than that- with his off-track victories speaking louder of his character. Hamilton has been able to look at F1 beyond the sport- using his tremendous platform where he can facilitate change.

Hamilton has never been one to fit in a box. Breaking the norm, Hamilton’s outspoken behavior breaks the norms of being an F1 driver. But he pulls it off. Whether it’s fighting racism, promoting LGBTQ rights, or gender equality, the humanitarian takes it upon himself to do the best he can to contribute. While working with Mercedes to fulfill his mission, he has also been on his own side quests to double down on the process.

Lewis Hamilton wants more than victories

Hamilton has 103 race wins to his name, a feat unmatched by any other driver in the sport’s history. However, it isn’t as important to him. The 38-year-old introspected on what he thinks is his purpose, and now, he looks beyond the track.

“The higher up the tier you go, the less diverse it often is,” Hamilton observed. And this is what he focuses on; bringing change in the multiple industries he’s got his hands in. “I realized in 2020 what my compass [is], what North Star was, and what I was here for.”

Referring to the brutal murder of George Floyd, the incident came as a wake-up call for Hamilton to better serve his community. Although the Mercedes driver was already outspoken about these social evils, the incident awoke something new in him.

Providing a way in. 👏 The @RAEngNews Motorsport Scholarship programme, aided by our own Ignite Partnership, is offering up to £25,000 funding for motorsport-related degrees for students from Black and mixed Black ethnic backgrounds. Click below to apply before March 6! 👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 2, 2023

“For a long, long time I was winning races and thinking there’s something missing. It’s great and all, winning races, but… I’m put here for a reason. I’m the only one to have somehow got here.”

Using his success, and his position in the sport wisely, Hamilton has admitted that he’s living his purpose.

Hamilton a ‘lone wolf’

Being the only Black driver in the sport does motivate the driver to well-represent his community, however, it can be a lonely battle against the rest of sport. Hamilton admitted that he has noticed changes made in the last couple of years, but had wrongly anticipated it being much quicker during his early days.

Small kid, big dreams. Persist in pursuing your dreams, and do not allow anyone to dissuade you. 🏎💭🖤 🎨 x @AndrewMytro pic.twitter.com/CPCzDvG88b — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 1, 2023

“When we (Hamilton and his father) got to F1, we thought we had broken the mold and thought that would change things. But that wasn’t enough and that is why I started the Hamilton Commission because I knew no one else cared to do the work.”

And he has done the work. Shouldering the burden of what he describes a “difficult, narrow and very lonely path to walk,” the journey has been unfair to Hamilton. However, he has broken barriers no one could fathom breaking, opening the doors to everyone. While his journey was a lonely one, the destination will be a sweet, sweet victory for Lewis Hamilton.