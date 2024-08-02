“Special” Monaco GP Win Was More Than Just 25 Points for Charles Leclerc

After several retirements, crashes, and slip-ups, Charles Leclerc finally triumphed at his home race in Monaco this season, and it was quite an emotional moment for him. Becoming the first Monegasque driver to win the official F1 Grand Prix of Monaco, Leclerc knew this win was more than just any other race win that gave him 25 points in the championship.

In an exclusive with The Gentleman’s Journal, Leclerc highlighted just how special the Monaco GP victory was, given it came on the same streets where he spent his childhood. He deemed it “the most special moment” of his career. Furthermore, the 26-year-old added,

“To win in Monaco – my home country – on the roads that I took the bus to school on every morning when I was a kid, and seeing everybody that really matters to me around the track – all my childhood friends, all my teachers and all my family – it was extremely special. While it only awards 25 points, just like every other win, emotionally speaking, it was everything.”

The Monegasque stated that he was also thinking about his father Herve Leclerc. Charles Leclerc had lied to Herve Leclerc that he had signed an F1 contract, a few days before his father sadly passed away in 2017.

Nonetheless, the lie became a reality, and half a decade later when Charles Leclerc crossed the chequered flag to win the Monaco GP for the first time, it all came full circle for him. While the 26-year-old did not shed a lot of tears after winning, he certainly was ecstatic and soaked in the contentment of his moment under the sun in the Principality.

Charles Leclerc’s maiden Monaco GP win made several people emotional

When Leclerc took his third pole position in Monaco, everyone expected that this could be the time the #16 driver finally broke his home race curse. As a result, all of his family members, friends, girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux, and even Monaco’s prince were in attendance for the Grand Prix.

In fact, Prince Albert II got very emotional on the podium while handing the winner’s trophy to Leclerc. They shared a warm hug as the Ferrari driver understood how much his victory meant to the country’s prince.

Charles Leclerc then also paid tribute to his mother Pascale Leclerc’s sacrifices which have a crucial contribution in shaping his career. He deemed her an “incredibly strong woman” while dedicating his maiden home win to both her and his father.