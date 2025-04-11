Lewis Hamilton Refuses to Drive ‘Horrendous’ Ferrari in the Middle of FP1 in Bahrain

Ferrari has got multiple upgrades on the SF-25 at the Bahrain GP this weekend, with the hope that it will resolve their performance struggles so far in 2025. At least Lewis Hamilton thinks so. Heading into the second race of this ongoing tripleheader, the seven-time champion was candid about his hopes of taking a step forward via this package.

Having tested at the same circuit in February, Ferrari is counting on the comparative data of their 2025 car, which can help them benchmark where their upgraded car stands. However, so far, things don’t seem to be going their way.

With FP1 kicking off at the Sakhir International Circuit on Friday afternoon, the Scuderia’s running was seemingly off to a rough start. While they had their Academy driver Dino Beganovic in Charles Leclerc’s car for one of their rookie outings, Hamilton was their sole reference to gather data on the upgrade around the Bahrain track.

However, the Briton was unhappy with the car’s balance in his initial few laps itself. When his race engineer Riccardo Adami asked him whether he would like to go on another push lap in that early run, Hamilton candidly said, “It feels horrendous, mate. Nope.” So, does this mean Ferrari’s upgrades have been a miss?

Saying that would be jumping the gun as of yet. Hamilton’s side of the garage has struggled with nailing the setup of his car throughout this season so far. In Bahrain FP1 as well, the #44 driver would’ve felt the effect of his setup not being right for the circuit or the conditions.

With FP1 happening in the warmer temperatures of the day in Sakhir—contrasting to the cooler conditions when FP2, qualifying, and the race will happen—it is natural that there will be performance anomalies for various cars up and down the grid.

As for Ferrari’s upgrade, they need to run it on both cars in FP2 and FP3 on Saturday to figure out whether they have been able to make the intended step up or not. While Hamilton did finish the first practice in third place, he was almost six-tenths off McLaren’s Lando Norris.

So, they seemingly have a mountain to climb, even though their upgrade package is substantial with the number of parts they have brought to Bahrain.

Can Ferrari’s Bahrain package resolve Hamilton’s troubles?

Ferrari have brought a brand new floor to Bahrain, which includes a new floor body, edges, and fences, along with a redesign of the underfloor at the front. This package also includes a new rear wing with different pillars, while there are modifications to the front wing as well.

Hamilton has been quite excited about these changes in his pre-race weekend interview in Bahrain. “We got an upgrade this weekend so I’m excited, we’re gonna, hopefully, have a bit more downforce. The Briton feels these upgrades would “hopefully take a step this weekend.”

While he was quite cheerful in Bahrain, Hamilton had pointed out his car having an issue in Japan, which may not be present on Leclerc’s car. “We found something on the car that’s been underperforming for the last three races, so I’m really hoping when that’s fixed, I’ll start getting a bit better results,” he said.

Having said that, Leclerc is unsure whether this new package would be enough to propel them to the front of the field. “Whether it will be enough to close the complete gap I don’t think so, I don’t think there’s that in what we’re bringing here,” he said.