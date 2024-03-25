Lewis Hamilton Returns to Dating App; Grabs Spotlight With Sunbathing and Skydiving Photos

Lewis Hamilton’s life away from the track is always a topic fans love to talk about, and when rumors of his dating life circulate, the community often goes into a frenzy. The latter is gathering storm once again after the Mercedes star was reported to have returned to an exclusive and popular dating app named Raya.

Advertisement

Raya is a private, membership-based community, and is often referred to as the dating app for celebrities. In fact, its reputation has reached a point, where people wonder if non-celebrities are even allowed to create profiles on the app.

Reportedly, Hamilton has been very proactive on Raya. According to F1gossipofficial on Instagram, the seven-time world champion puts up pictures of himself sunbathing and skydiving. As per the post, a follower who is also on the application, shared those photos which instantly became viral.

Advertisement

Joining the application is not so easy. Interested users could have to wait for a day, or for a month. Even then, their request to join could be denied if the user doesn’t meet the required criteria. In terms of privacy, their paid subscription allows users to screen the profiles of people they are interested in.

Raya has a $49.99 monthly Raya+ membership, and a $24.99 monthly membership. Furthermore, a user can pay $7.99 if he or she wants to skip the waiting time.

Lewis Hamilton and his dating rumors

For several months now, Lewis Hamilton’s dating life has been of great interest among F1 fans. The 39-year-old was rumored to be dating several women, including Juliana Nalu and Shakira. However, Hamilton did not confirm any of these rumors.

Advertisement

Hamilton was in Brazil during the off-season break and during this time, his closeness with Nalu, a Brazilian model was often reported by the media. Nalu reportedly stayed in the same hotel as Hamilton, which added to these rumors.

Colombian popstar Shakira was also spotted with Hamilton several times in 2023, just months after she broke up with soccer player Gerard Pique.

The rumors intensified during the 2023 Miami GP, when Shakira was a guest in the Mercedes garage. And was later spotted at a boat party with Hamilton. Shakira and Hamilton also attended a dinner party together, later that week, leading to widespread discussions about a rumored relationship between the two.

Hamilton, however, has not revealed anything about his dating life, since his infamous split with Nicole Scherzinger.