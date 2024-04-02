Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Was Quite Unhappy Despite Winning Championship Title – “So Much More to Me”

After 103 race wins and 7 world titles to his name, Lewis Hamilton realized he had achieved enough. Even though he didn’t want to stop his racing journey, he began to ‘suffer from success’. As Hamilton looked back at all his achievements, he found his happiness to be missing, and that was something he did not achieve despite having all the success in the world.

“There was so much missing, there was so much more to me,” Hamilton revealed to GQ Sports recently. “And it was crazy because I was like: I’m in Formula 1, I reached my dream, and I’m where I always wanted to be, I’m on top, I’m fighting for the championship. But I was just not—it was not enjoyable.”

Thus began the Briton’s journey to show the world that an F1 driver doesn’t always have to stick to the sport to be happy. He tried to push away all the preconceptions to present himself as someone who can be a leader in fashion, music, and filmmaking, and would not be limited just in sport.

There’s an interesting story behind Hamilton’s indulgence in things away from track though. Everything started after the Mercedes driver reportedly began to date ‘someone’ in Los Angeles and this opened the door to a new world of creativity for him.

Once the former McLaren star found his mojo in things away from F1, he indulged himself more and more, like a never-ending loop. From there on to this day, Hamilton’s fashion statement in F1 has been a force to reckon with, and to add to his tally, he also found his calling in music and movie making.

Lewis Hamilton, more than just an F1 driver

Ever since Lewis Hamilton decided to invest in creativity and find happiness in life, he has been a different person altogether. Although his on-track performances began to diminish, because of non-competitive Mercedes cars, Hamilton kept his charge intact to become one of the most influential athletes on the planet.

In doing so, the seven-time world champion launched his own clothing line in 2022 called Plus44. He also collaborated with high-end fashion brand Dior and joined as the global ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger.

While the 39-year-old’s fashion game is bang on, his movie-making prowess has also turned heads. He debuted in the reel world with Cars 2, where he used his voice to play the role of ‘Lewis’, and from there on, the F1 star from Stevenage went all the way to begin producing a movie starring Brad Pitt.

Lewis Hamilton also found his calling in the music industry when he collaborated with Christina Aguilera in ‘Pipe’ under the name of XNDA. Since then, the Mercedes driver dropped multiple hints to come up with another song, but to no avail, at least for now.