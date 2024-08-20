mobile app bar

Nico Hulkenberg Chooses Lewis Hamilton as His Dog Sitter – “An Approved Dog Daddy”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Like many drivers in the F1 paddock, Nico Hulkenberg has a dog, who is named Zeus. And while he could choose from several entities in the sport to look after him, he would only consider Lewis Hamilton to be his dog-sitter, if need be.

Hamilton, a proud dog dad, has brought his dog Roscoe to the paddock several times over the years. He also had a dog named Coco, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Hulkenberg has shared the grid with Hamilton for over a decade and deems him to be the most responsible person on the paddock when it comes to dogs.

Hulkenberg said, “I’d probably go for Lewis because he’s an approved dog daddy. I think he’s the most responsible, probably, of all of them.”

Hamilton has turned his dog Roscoe into a social media celebrity (in his words) over the years. He has an Instagram page dedicated to him, which has over a million followers.

The seven-time World champion is also very careful with Roscoe’s routine and diet. The latter suffered from several ailments which is why Hamilton decided to turn him into a vegan. Per Hamilton, this helped a lot, and turned him into the healthiest he had ever been.

Who are the other dog-owners in the F1 paddock?

Hamilton’s teammate from 2025 onwards, Charles Leclerc, also adopted a dog earlier this year and named him Leo. Because of Leclerc’s popularity, Leo became one of the most adored F1 pets and a huge hit on social media.

Leclerc’s friend and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly also followed suit. The Frenchman adopted a puppy called Simba, which he revealed on his Instagram account.

Lando Norris has also mentioned that he would love to adopt a dog. But the Bristol-born driver cited his tight schedule and time spent away from home as reasons behind not doing so, yet.

