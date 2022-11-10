Lewis Hamilton reveals why Brazilians embrace him like one of them

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom, salutes the crowd after finishing thirf in the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton is the most loved F1 driver in Brazil. Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver received his honourary citizenship and is spotted visiting several places in the South American country before he heads to Interlagos for the Grand Prix weekend.

The seven-time world champion has massive support in Brazil, evident in the past few years. Last year, after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix, he rode his W12 with a Brazilian flag in his hand.

He honoured the home crowd on the podium, draped with the same flag. From that moment, the bond between a Brit and millions of Brazilians was sealed and gave Hamilton a new home.

Lewis Hamilton reveals why Brazilians love him

Hamilton, during the press conference in Brazil, talked about why he is loved by the Brazilians so much. The Mercedes superstar guessed maybe because he is a staunch anti-racism activist.

“I think [diversity] is probably why they embrace me a lot, because there is a lot of racial issues and inequality here and that’s something I’ve been fighting for a lot. There’s many reasons why they felt a connection with me, and I with them,” said Hamilton.

Despite a significant population of multiracial and African origin, Brazil has had difficulties dealing with racial discrimination. Thus, when an icon like Hamilton, who himself is a person of colour and has achieved so much, speaks on anti-discrimination, they would connect.

Love for Ayrton Senna

While Hamilton has guessed his activism towards equal society as a probable reason. Obviously, there would be more reasons, and surely his sheer talent could be one too.

But Hamilton, since his childhood, has been a huge Ayrton Senna fan. And for those, who don’t know, Senna was and is a god-like figure for the Brazilians and surely made the country fall in love with racing.

His openly embracing Senna would have made fans love him even more. Even the Senna family respect Hamilton immensely and once honoured him with Senna’s helmet when he matched his pole positions back in 2017.

Whenever the Brit races in Brazil, he makes sure to give a tribute to the late three-time world champion. Thus, so much has been the acceptance of Hamilton by the Brazilians that he now has his mural over there.

