2022 Brazilian GP: Everything you need to know about Interlagos Circuit ahead of 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

Ṣtaying in the F1 calendar since the 1990s, the Brazilian Grand Prix held at the Interlagos circuit is home to several historic and memorable races.

One of the recent and most memorable races that went down at this track in 2021. Involved in an intense battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the championship title, Lewis Hamilton gave a masterclass to the world after starting from the back of the grid and yet claiming victory.

Despite being slapped with a 25-place grid penalty over the weekend, the 7-time world champion stormed through the track and claimed victory.

However, the current season has not turned out to be as fierce as the last season with Verstappen already claiming his 2nd title at the Japanese GP and Red Bull having claimed the constructors’ title.

Nevertheless, the upcoming event can present the fans with yet another iconic moment with Hamilton aiming to claim his first victory of the current season.

With Hamilton having officially received the honorary citizenship of Brazil, the atmosphere at the Interlagos Circuit this time around is also something to look forward to.

Interlagos Circuit length and number of laps

The track in Sao Paolo has gone through multiple changes since its first-ever race in 1973. After not being able to host F1 in the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the track returned to the F1 calendar in 2021.

The circuit features 15 turns on a track that is 4.309km in length. The drivers’ race around the circuit for 71 laps with fans cheering from all around.

Past winners of the Brazilian Grand Prix

Alain Prost has turned out to be the most successful driver at the Brazilian GP. The Frenchman has secured six wins, however, five of them came at the Jacarepaguá circuit in Rio which was also known as the Brazilian GP for a few years.

Michael Schumacher has the most victories at the Interlagos circuit having claimed four wins. Going into the upcoming weekend, if Hamilton is able to claim the victory in his underperforming W13, the Briton will equal yet another Schumacher record.

The record for the fastest lap was set by Valtteri Bottas in 2018. The Finnish driver set a record of 1:10.540 around the track.

