Lewis Hamilton Snubs ‘Best Friend’ Serena Williams for Lebron James, Steph Curry and Tom Brady

It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton shares a close relationship with Serena Williams and that the Tennis star is the Briton’s best friend. Hamilton has often referred to the American athlete as his inspiration and the duo have always publicly recognized each other’s achievements.

Despite that, the 7-time world champion snubbed Williams from his list while naming 3-athletes who are not F1 drivers. In the latest episode of F1’s grill the grid, the drivers were presented with the ‘five-second challenge.’

The drivers were asked multiple questions that they had to answer within five seconds. Hamilton was quick to respond to all of the questions with answers that were on top of his head. In doing so, the champion forgot his best friend.

One of the questions that drivers were asked was to name three athletes that are not in F1 within 5 seconds. Hamilton took a second to think and named, ‘LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Tom Brady.’

Serena Williams ranked Lewis Hamilton above LeBron James and Tiger Woods

While Hamilton forgot to mention Williams in his list, the Tennis star herself never misses a chance to recognize Hamilton’s talents. So much so that once Williams even ranked the 7-time F1 champion above Tiger Woods and LeBron James.

In a video posted by Time Magazine, the American Tennis star was asked who her GOATs are. She gave it a thought and named Hamilton first followed by James and Woods.

Furthermore, she also added NBA legend Michael Jordan to the list without whom any GOAT list is incomplete. Nevertheless, she believes Hamilton takes away the GOAT crown from the other athletes.

.@serenawilliams shares some of her GOATs: She lists @LewisHamilton first and foremost. “I think LeBron (@KingJames) is amazing, I think @TigerWoods is amazing. You can’t start this conversation without naming the original, Michael Jordan” https://t.co/JVZtpGGNne pic.twitter.com/plYjSe7tFn — TIME (@TIME) August 29, 2022

Hamilton pays tribute to Williams

Last year, Williams bid adieu to the world of Tennis after losing the US Open. She left behind a great legacy that has transcended the sport and made her an icon millions idolize.

Following the news, tributes flooded the internet for Williams and Hamilton did not miss it. Ahead of the 2022 Dutch GP, the Briton wrote that ‘we will never see another Serena. She’s one of a kind.’

The Briton also recalled the impact of watching Serena and Venus Williams compete while he was growing up. He labeled them as ‘superheroes.’