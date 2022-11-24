Lewis Hamilton takes $188,500 legendary car on spin on Tokyo Expressway

Lewis Hamilton is one of those drivers who love to have an adrenaline rush even outside the F1 track. From skydiving to snowboarding, the seven-time F1 champion does it all.

He also owns an exotic range of cars worth millions of dollars. And now, he was spotted on Tokyo Expressway taking a legendary car for a spin.

He posted the video on his Instagram, with incredible cinematography and some crazy editing that made the fans drool over a minute-long adventure on the streets of the most populated city in the world.

Lewis Hamilton takes Skyline 34 for a spin

On Wednesday night, when the video appeared on Hamilton’s Instagram, he captioned it: “I only like to drive on the track, but I make exceptions.” And then he went over to drift on the Tokyo expressway.

Moreover, he made donuts with R34 on the streets while the car’s gearbox was spitting smoke. It couldn’t have gotten better for the fans seeing Hamilton doing some street stunts.

Hamilton was driving Nissan Skyline R34. The legendary car, at its most preserved version, can cost up to $188,500. Probably for this, Hamilton must have flown from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo after his test for Mercedes on Tuesday, and it was worth it for the viewers, if not for the F1 superstar.

Mercedes star hates to take cars on the road

With over 22 races a year, next year will be 24. Hamilton spends a massive amount of his time on the tarmac. No wonder when it comes to driving normal cars, he doesn’t find pleasure in it despite having all the luxury cars in the world.

That’s why his caption on Instagram made sense when he said he usually doesn’t do it while hitting the R34 on the road. Moreover, the last time Hamilton spun a car for donuts, he came in trouble with the authorities in Australia.

So, Hamilton has all the reasons to avoid accelerating the cars at their maximum on normal roads. Nut at the same time, the 37-year-old loves to have some thrills over here and there, and this was one of those days, as he says he wants to live his life to the fullest.

