Lewis Hamilton Unveiling Ferrari Livery Breaches 1 Million Mark to Take Top Viewership Spot at F1 75

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 livery reveal with HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, VASSEUR Frederic (fra), Team Principal & General Manager of the Scuderia Ferrari, LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari, portrait, during the F1 75 Live at The O2, F1 2025 season Launch event | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

It was always a given that Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari this year would be the biggest storyline of the pre-season. However, what has been remarkable is that the craze about seeing him in the Scarlet Red of Ferrari does not seem to have reduced one bit even though it has been a month since he stepped foot in Maranello.

Clips featuring him are continuing to break records, with fans wanting to get a glimpse of him in the colors of Ferrari. It all started with his debut run in Fiorano last month. While pictures of the Briton at Ferrari’s factory and the test track broke records on social media, many were keen to see Hamilton in Ferrari overalls officially for the first time.

That occasion was going to come at the ‘F1 75’ event held at the O2 in London on February 18th. Thousands of fans gathered to watch F1’s season launch event and millions watched from home, with most eagerly awaiting to see Hamilton and the rest of the team unveil the Scuderia’s 2025 livery.

Per F1 reporter Vincenzo Landino, the viewership of the F1 75 live event was 4.6 million for the entirety of the broadcast. Meanwhile, the viewership reached its peak at 1.1 million when Hamilton and Ferrari came out to unveil the SF-25. It was a moment that underscored the 40-year-old legend’s aura in F1.

The crowd present at The O2 broke the decibel levels, considering the applause Hamilton received when he walked out on stage.

The seven-time world champion’s move to Ferrari is a huge deal for the sport itself. Each of his firsts with the Scuderia will be celebrated as a significant milestone moment. And even Hamilton is feeling the emotional weight of those moments with each passing day.

Hamilton feels “invigorated” at Ferrari

With Hamilton having spent almost two decades in F1, he knows better than anyone else the best way to pump up a crowd. As soon as he walked out on stage, he asked those gathered at The O2, “How you doing London? You good?”

Soon there were loud cheers from the jam-packed crowd, the kind of positive energy that has invigorated Hamilton at Ferrari. “I think the word I’m thinking of is invigorated because I feel so full of life with so much energy because everything’s new,” the Briton replied when asked to describe his emotions in one word.

Hamilton definitely seemed to need the positive energy of the crowd as he and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc did not seem that interested in the F1 75 event. The Ferrari duo were spotted playing Chess, at a time when millions of fans around the world were glued to their screens to see what F1 had planned for their biggest livery launch in history.

Although the event as a whole received mixed reviews, it seems that just the presence of Hamilton for any such event is likely to make it a success. Such has been the love that the seven-time champion has received from fans.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

