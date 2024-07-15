Pierre Gasly Leaves a Cheeky Comment on George Russell’s Euro Cup Post With GF Carmen Mundt

George Russell and Carmen Mundt traveled to Berlin on Sunday to watch the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain, their respective countries. Pierre Gasly, however, took a dig at the couple when they shared the fact that they would be in attendance.

Russell posted a picture with Mundt when they were on their way to the German capital. “One of us will be happy tonight,” the former wrote.

Gasly, however, saw the funny side of it and predicted a fight between the two, regardless of who came out on top.

“It’s all fun and games till one ends up sleeping on the couch,” the Alpine driver commented. Expectedly, it became a viral response and garnered over 16k likes in 10 hours.

Pierre said maybe it’s better if it didn’t come home pic.twitter.com/LvjRADwt7B — Sky⁸¹ (@SkysF1year) July 14, 2024

Gasly was likely speaking from his own experience because his partner Kika Gomes is Portuguese and Gasly’s country France, faced them in the quarter-finals. The French emerged victorious, which may have led to a friendly fight with Gomes.

They didn’t have a serious altercation, and no one slept on the couch because Gasly posted a picture of them kissing. In Russell and Mundt’s case, however, it would be the former who would be ending up with a long face following Sunday’s final.

Heartbreak for Russell and the English soccer team

Russell was at the Olympiastadion besides his compatriot Lando Norris. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was also backing England to break their hiatus for a European championship All three Englishmen were likely left disappointed after England missed out on yet another opportunity to end their long trophy drought.

Spain took the lead through Nico Williams in the 47th minute before Chelsea star Cole Palmer made it 1-1 in the 73rd.

It seemed as though the game was heading towards extra time but Real Sociedad’s Mike Oyarzabal scored in the 86th minute to which England had no response.

With this England will remain trophyless (in major competitions) for at least another two years. Russell and Co., however, will don the Three Lions’ jersey once again, cheering them on at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which takes place in the USA.