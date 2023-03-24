LGBTQ+ Supporter Lewis Hamilton Strongly Commands Ugandan Government To Reverse Its Regressive Law

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom stands during the national anthems after finishing third of the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton, who is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, has penned a strong message against the Ugandan government after the latter passed a bill incriminating the existence of its LGBTQ+ population.

The Briton came out strongly in his criticism of the Ugandan establishment on his Instagram and even urged them to reverse their newly passed law. He wrote, “As if the world doesn’t have enough problems. This is so disappointing. Uganda government, you need to undo this immediately.”

The Ugandan government passing the law for criminalizing its LGBTQ+ population indeed came as a shock, while countries in other parts of the world are getting away from such archaic legislation. But, as quoted by NBC, David Bahati, a Ugandan minister, justified his government’s move that by this act, they are ‘saving the children’ in their country.

How Lewis Hamilton can pressure the Ugandan government?

Though, Hamilton showing some solidarity could come out as a ray of hope for the Ugandan population that will fall victim to this law. The 38-year-old race driver loves to boast about his African heritage, and because of that, several African states are also fond of him.

Therefore, with solidarity support by Hamilton, which he could also extend in Australia if he wore anything symbolizing the issue next weekend, he could very well pressurize the Ugandan government to save their face. It would not be the first time when Hamilton has been taken against a state for its regressive policies on the queer population.

In the recent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he wore a rainbow helmet, while FIFA World Cup players couldn’t do a similar feat in Qatar. In Hungary, several senators criticized him for taking a stand with the protesters to battle an identical regressive law.

Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton spoke out on Saudi Arabia’s rights abuses before a grand prix scheduled there this weekend. He cited “terrifying” anti-LGBTQ+ laws and continued abuses against women drivers: “Some of the women are still in prison from driving… many years ago.” pic.twitter.com/72t4L0x1FN — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 2, 2021

But rarely does such a show of dissent by a high-profile celebrity on social media or during a couple of races reverses anything. So, at the same time, the Ugandan government would change anything because Hamilton made a statement would be a far-fetched thought.

The seven-time world champion is an inspiring figure in F1

While Hamilton’s politics might surface as ‘too woke’ for some of the F1 fans, he is undeniably a massive influencing figure. He believes in becoming a voice for the voiceless by using his pedestal in the world of sports.

He argues that coming from an oppressed section of society, if he doesn’t use his accolades and popularity to bring a change, then his accomplishments are redundant. That’s why he is an inspiring figure for several fans who follow his ideology.

Recently to safeguard his activism in the F1 realm, he even strongly spoke against the decree passed by the FIA, disallowing drivers to give political statements without prior permission. In response, the Briton told publicly that he wouldn’t be silenced before the season started.