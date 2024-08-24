Lia Block Narrates Crazy Experience of Being Filmed in Her Own House for 3 Days for a Netflix Series

After Drive to Survive’s (DTS) success, Netflix is going to produce another docu-series for F1 Academy. With a similar format to DTS, the new F1 Academy series will offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the women racers’ personal and professional lives.

Lia Block, driving for the ART Grand Prix team, will also feature in this series. As part of the filming, Netflix’s crew spent three days at Lia’s home, capturing footage of her daily life and interactions with her family. On ‘The Fast and the Curious’ podcast, Lia opened up about what it was like to have a camera crew at her home.

“They came to my house last week or the week before for three days and they filmed everything and it was a little crazy. I think they did a little longer at my house because my house is so far away from everybody so they have to take a big trip out of it,” Lia said.

Despite her experience being in front of the camera, Lia admitted that having Netflix film her felt different from the usual content her family creates for their YouTube channel. Her late father, the legendary rally driver Ken Block, used to do filming in their home, which made Lia somewhat accustomed to being on camera.

However, she highlighted that the scale of this production was on another level relative to their YouTube content. “I wouldn’t say like [we have] this big of a production, you know. I mean, we do have like a YouTube channel and film some stuff, but definitely not to this extent,” the F1 Academy racer said.

Lia said that she tries to ignore the cameras and just be herself, but the idea of being part of a Netflix series still feels surreal to her.