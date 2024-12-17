Liam Lawson Joins Celebrations as GF Hannah Completes Graduation From Renowned American University

Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App RB with Girlfriend Hannah St John, Qualifying, F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit on December 07, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi Images

While Liam Lawson has been tirelessly working hard to make a name in F1, his girlfriend Hannah St. John was studying until recently at the Arizona State University. Her efforts finally seem to have paid off as she graduated and Lawson joined the celebrations.

Both Lawson and Hannah shared photos of the graduation ceremony via their respective Instagram stories. One of the images that Hannah shared was of all the items she received for her graduation.

Liam Lawson attends his girlfriend’s graduation ceremony pic.twitter.com/4aKIlgd9K3 — Business F1 (@BusinessF158116) December 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Lawson simply uploaded a picture to congratulate his girlfriend on graduating. Since Hannah was a pre-medical student, per her Instagram profile, she is now eligible to apply for medical school.

F1 fans are likely to witness Hannah making a lot more appearances in the paddock next year, as she did this year, assuming Lawson receives a full-time F1 seat next season.

Since she was studying in the United States, she accompanied Lawson to both the United States and Las Vegas GP weekends this year. Meanwhile, she also made her presence felt at the final two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Lawson’s girlfriend isn’t the only one pursuing college

Since F1 currently has several young drivers, many of their girlfriends are still pursuing college education. McLaren driver Oscar Piastri’s girlfriend Lily Zneimer is an engineering student at a university.

And per veteran F1 photojournalist Kym Illman, Zneimer wants to follow her boyfriend in making a career in motorsports. “With her contacts,” Illman believes she has a fair chance. Maybe in the future, Piastri and Zneimer could work together in the same team or maybe even in rival sides.

Sauber’s new signing Gabriel Bortoleto’s girlfriend Isabella Bernardini is pursuing a Computer Science degree in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Meanwhile, Oliver Bearman’s ex-girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy, who plans on apursuing a career in modeling, is also a law student.