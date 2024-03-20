Red Bull Lays Its Internal Conflict to Rest After 44 Days of Christian Horner Chaos

Of late, turmoil had become the consistent theme within the Red Bull camp. It all started with a complaint against Christian Horner which led to an investigation. The same gave way to immense unrest within the team and even caused a ‘civil war’-like situation in Milton Keynes. However, SpeedCafe reports that all the parties standing at a crossroads in Red Bull have decided to call a truce. The move comes because of the greater good for Red Bull as they aim to win a third consecutive constructors’ championship.

Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, and Jos Verstappen got caught in a civil war of sorts within Red Bull. However, after 44 days of allegations, rumors, and speculations, the matter now reportedly rests. It shall also remain away from the public eye, with all outbursts taking place behind closed doors.

Verstappen Sr. reportedly called for Horner’s axing from the team so that parity may return to their camp. However, Horner continued to hold his ground and denied all the allegations against him. Horner was always positive of his innocence in the matter and did not let the noise around him deter his stance.

While Verstappen Sr. reportedly wanted Horner out, the latter wanted Helmut Marko gone. During the controversy, Marko came under investigation and rumors of him being suspended arose.

Max Verstappen got caught in the whirlwind. Talks began of him potentially moving to another team because of the internal unrest. Verstappen Sr. was spotted speaking to Toto Wolff earlier this month sparking rumors of a sensational transfer to Mercedes. On the other hand, reports suggest Aramco might soon buy out Lawrence Stroll and become the owner of the Aston Martin team. Should this happen, Verstappen could become an Aston Martin driver if things deteriorate further at Red Bull.

Red Bull not completely out of the woods yet

After the internal investigation against Horner, Red Bull concluded that there was no grounds to take action against him. Hence, the allegations were denied and soon after, Red Bull reportedly suspended the female employee who issued a complaint against Horner.

Reports now suggest the female employee has appealed against the findings of the case. Furthermore, Motorsport.com reports that she has also notified the FIA of a potential breach of motor racing’s code of conduct. Should it be true, the FIA will have no option but to get involved in the matter.

FIA meanwhile, issued a statement suggesting that the findings of the investigation will remain private. There are compliance officers that deal with inquiries and complaints. An Ethics committee steps in when needed, but confidentiality remains a priority in both cases. Given the same, the matter against Horner is far from over.

Uncertainty around the situation remains high, and potentialities are endless. Should the FIA decide not to intervene, chances are the female employee might move a court, and an official lawsuit against Christian Horner could also take shape.