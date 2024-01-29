Life-Sized Cardboard Cutouts of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Decorate Pierre Gasly’s Garage

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have millions of fans all over the globe. However, it seems as though one of their biggest fans is Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who has life-sized cardboard cutouts placed in a garage. On his Instagram account, Gasly posted a picture of himself walking into a garage, that had cutouts of the two legendary drivers, among other F1 stars as well.

In addition to Hamilton and Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris also had a place on the wall. In addition to these F1 entities, Minecraft (a popular video game) characters Alex and Steve also had life-sized cutouts of themselves on the wall, in front of a Volkswagen T-ROC.

Fans all over the internet found this bizarre and began questioning whether this was actually Gasly’s house or not. F1 drivers have the utmost amount of respect for each other, but seldom have we seen such levels of dedication if that is Gasly’s garage indeed.

Safe to say that the four cut-outs that Gasly’s picture shows represent four of the best in F1 at the moment. If given a competitive car, they could treat fans to a fantastic four-way battle for the world championship.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen cut-outs

One of the main questions fans had was whether this was Gasly’s actual house. On X, a user suggested under Nini’s post, that maybe this was a fan’s house, and the Alpine driver was just passing.

Another mind boggling revelation was the presence of Minecraft characters. Not because having it is unusual, but because they were placed right around the cut-outs of Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris.

Other fans were undoubtedly convinced that Gasly knows who the threat out on the paddock is. Theories regarding him ‘imagining a showdown’ or ‘practicing targets’ were discussed under the very same post.

Of course, Gasly himself doesn’t expect to be a part of the title picture this year. But out of the cut-outs that Gasly has, one driver is the outright favorite for the 2024 championship. That is none other than Max Verstappen. Coming on the back of three title wins on the trot, the Dutchman will be looking to make it four.