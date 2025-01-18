mobile app bar

Logan Sargeant Does Not Buy Ex-Teammate Alex Albon’s ‘Adele Over Taylor Swift’ Hot Take

Vidit Dhawan
Published

25 07 2024, xsvx, Motorsport FIA Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix 2024 emspor, v l Logan Sargeant Williams Racing starting number 02 Alexander Albon Williams Racing starting number 23 | Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The way fans often debate about who is the better driver in F1, a similar debate is also seen for popular singers. When Alex Albon was asked to give his most unpopular take on pop stars, he replied that he preferred Adele over Taylor Swift.

Since most of the people in the paddock are Swifties — a moniker adopted by Taylor Swift’s fans — many expectedly did not appreciate what Albon said. Even his former Williams teammate Logan Sargeant said that he did not buy Albon’s take.

“I am not taking that,” was Sargeant’s response on the Track Limits podcast when asked about the same during the Canadian GP weekend when he was still competing in F1. “I am on the other side of that argument”, he said, indicating that even he is a fan of the American singer.

Albon, who appeared on an episode of the Track Limits podcast before Sargeant, revealed how his girlfriend Lily Muni was unhappy after he joked that Adele was better than Swift. “My girlfriend, she is a massive Swiftie,” said the Thai-British driver. “And…you don’t joke about Taylor Swift”.

Other than Lily, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Pierre Gasly are also huge fans of Swift. So, even they might have playfully roasted Albon for his unpopular opinion, being his peers.

The Swiftie fandom in the F1 paddock

Leclerc and Gasly attended one of Swift’s Eras Tours concerts in Milan along with their girlfriends, while Russell attended one with his girlfriend at London’s Wembley Stadium. After attending the concert, the Briton labeled himself as a “Swiftie”.

Another F1 driver who probably is a Swiftie is Fernando Alonso, who grabbed quite the spotlight two seasons ago when some fans on social media spread rumors that he was perhaps dating Swift. That is obviously not the case as Swift is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

But Alonso used this rumor to enjoy the increased attention he was getting. On several occasions, he teased his fans by putting up hilarious posts on his social media accounts. For example, Alonso once played Swift’s ‘Karma’ song on TikTok, and in another instance, he was training in the gym while listening to another song by the American singer.

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

