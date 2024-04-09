Logan Sargeant Refuses Alex Albon’s Creative Services After Thai Driver Promises to Add an Eagle in His Helmet

On the most recent Team Torque episode on YouTube, the Williams duo of Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon sat down for a chat about what’s to come after the Japanese GP. Prefacing the first US GP of the season at Miami, Albon revealed to Sargeant that he would love to design the Fort Lauderdale native’s crash helmet. However, when he divulged the details of the design, the American racing ace promptly refused Albon’s services.

Discussing Sargeant‘s helmet design, Albon revealed that he would love to have an Eagle and a Talladega Nights-themed livery for the 23-year-old. The #2 driver hilariously responded by saying, “This is why you would not design my helmet!”

The bald eagle is the emblem of the United States of America, and given Sargeant’s American nationality, the association of the eagle with the young racing driver has become somewhat of a meme in recent times.

As the conversation progressed, any opportunity arose for Sargeant to pitch in for the design of Albon’s helmet. However, he refused to do so, lightheartedly. That being said, while Sargeant won’t be wasting his ideas on his teammate, he surely will be designing his helmet for the Miami GP.

Will Logan Sargeant redeem himself at his home Grand Prix?

Sargeant technically has three home races this year with the Miami GP, the US GP held at Austin, Texas and the Las Vegas GP. However, the Miami GP is his proper home race as he is from the State of Florida.

Naturally, the American-born Williams driver would be looking to put in a decent performance in front of his home fans. But his record at the track is not the best to say the least. During his very first race there last year, he finished rock bottom in 20th, a lap down on his rivals.

Early season form suggests that it will be a difficult outing for Sargeant. The first four races of the season have gone pointless for the American as he has lagged behind his teammate in terms of pace.

What’s more, after the team’s decision at the Australian GP to give his car to Alex Albon after the British-Thai driver damaged his chassis beyond repair shows how the team lacks confidence in his driving abilities. This would surely be a tough pill to swallow for him and would impact his confidence on track negatively.