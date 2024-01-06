Looks Can Be Deceiving as Oscar Piastri Ensured His Good-Boy Persona Wasn’t Taken for Granted in Hardcore F1 Rookie Season

Oscar Piastri came to F1 with a strong reputation of being extremely talented, and lived up to it in his rookie season in 2023. In the process, he also ended up winning the FIA Rookie of the Year award. Known for being calm, level-headed and having a good boy persona, Piastri was very adamant about not letting anyone take him for granted because of it. His performances on the track certainly were a statement.

Speaking about this, Piastri said in a report published by Motorsport,

“Of course, there’s an element of respect and I guess racing people how you want to be raced in some ways. I guess I always try and race people hard, but fair. At the beginning of the season or beginning of your career, it’s always important to show it to people that you’re not a pushover because it’s not a nice thing to have.”

Piastri showed how talented he was last season. Throughout the campaign, he barely had any contact with other drivers on the track. Additionally, his name didn’t go up to the stewards’ room as often as it did for most. For instance, in the 2023 US GP, George Russell received a 5-second time penalty for running off track, while Yuki Tsunoda spun in Mexico, all while trying to pass Piastri. The Aussie, however, didn’t get any penalty.

This has given him a reputation of not being aggressive. Notably, Piastri’s clean racing on track was noticeable in his junior days too. The Melbourne-born driver never got any penalty points during his time in F2 and F3. However, Piastri certainly doesn’t want other drivers to think that he won’t race hard. The fact that he was involved in some feisty racing incidents last year is testament to that claim.

Oscar Piastri needs to improve to be mighty, believes Brundle

Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle has recently opened up on Oscar Piastri and how the McLaren driver needs to keep himself out of the skirmishes. Brundle spoke on how the Australian needs to avoid being the driver who attracts racing incidents.

Speaking about this, the Sky Sports commentator provided the example of Lewis Hamilton’s clash with Piastri in Las Vegas. Even though it was purely a racing incident, Brundle wants Piastri to have better control of his car.

Brundle said as per SI:

“He perhaps gets involved in too many skirmishes, this time a racing incident with Hamilton. But when he adds better control and judgement to his speed given more experience, he’ll be mighty.”

In that race itself, however, Piastri proved his worth by taking the fastest lap of the race. Therefore, according to Brundle, all Piastri needs to do is to have the potential to avoid incidents in order to put himself as a threat to Max Verstappen in the future.