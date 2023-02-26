Fernando Alonso Is Going To Be Better Than Max Verstappen in Braking Zones; Shows New Data From Bahrain

Fernando Alonso, at 41, could be a big threat to the current young guns in Formula 1 this season. The three-day testing campaign in Bahrain shows positive results for Aston Martin and could change their fortunes in F1.

Many F1 experts even claim that the Silverstone-based team could oust Mercedes in the top three fight. Meanwhile, Toto Wolff has opined that even Ferrari is under threat as Aston Martin is capable of P2 in the constructors’ standings.

However, Aston Martin is not trying to stay humble and has set their realistic target for this year at P4. But some of the data coming from Bahrain is too good for Aston Martin not to gain any attention. And that is actually forcing people to believe in the hype.

Fernando Alonso betters Max Verstappen in the braking zone

F1 Data Analysis, a Twitter channel focusing on the data obtained from F1’s Bahrain preseason testing, talks about how Perez only edged against Alonso by only a second. That difference was also majorly due to high drag and lower downforce.

Yet, Alonso beating Perez in the 36% of the track is surprising and could be alarming for the teams sitting at the top. In the stat, Alonso managed to beat Red Bull in the braking zones, which could be nothing short of impressive.

🟢There is no doubt that @AstonMartinF1 built a gem… better than the RedBull in the braking zones while carrying a very similar rear wing! ALO clocked a time 1.1s slower than PER, and most of the gap was due to the higher drag and lower downforce (look at the faster corners) pic.twitter.com/tkmIsm0UKu — F1 Data Analysis 📈 (@F1DataAnalysis) February 26, 2023

This leap by Aston Martin is pretty unprecedented, and if they manage to fetch results, then the Lawrence Stroll vision is indeed going on the right path. But will they be able to displace Mercedes or even Ferrari? That would only be known once the season goes through numerous rounds.

Aston Martin’s technical director Dan Fallows claims their car is 95% different from its 2022 predecessor. And they are about to make 2/3 more changes in the current machinery. If the developments go on the right path, then there is no stopping for the Silverstone-based team, and Alonso, finally in a competitive car, could give the world champion Max Verstappen a tough fight.

Lance Stroll’s absence is the only setback

Before the preseason testing, Lance Stroll met with a road accident that reportedly injured his wrists. The Canadian race driver is also touted as unavailable for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The current F2 champion Felipe Drugovich is right now lined up to race for the season opener in Bahrain next weekend in place of Stroll. But if the 24-year-old remains absent for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix too, then former race driver Sebastian Vettel could be approached.

After the testing, Alonso talked about Stroll’s absence from the preseason testing, and he believes his teammate not being in Bahrain could hurt the team in the long run.

