Daniel Ricciardo Gears Up to Implement Tips from Ex-UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski for Australian GP

The F1 season is underway and the third race of the 2024 season takes place at the Albert Park in Melbourne. This time around, two Australians are participating in the race- Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri. Ahead of the upcoming race, former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski took time out to share some incredibly valuable tips for Ricciardo.

‘The Great’ posted a video on his Instagram talking to a cardboard cutout of the Racing Bulls driver. In the video Volkanovski shared some key tips that will definitely help Ricciardo during the race. ‘The Great’ said,

“So what you do is, when you’re coming around the corner, you want to brake as late as you can. Not too late as you slide out when you’re turning, but just before. You want to slow down as late as you can get that extra second we going to curl around then get that extra speed. You will make some time on that. That’s a couple of tips from the bum.”

Impressed by the analysis, the eight time race winner commented on the post saying,

“Haha first shout out goes to you when I put this advice to good use next week. Lezgobaybee.”

For the uninitiated, Daniel Ricciarado is an 8x winner in Formula 1. The 34-year-old started his career with HRT racing in 2011, following which he found a permanent seat with Toro Rosso. Ricciardo then spent four years at Red Bull Racing, where he firmly established himself as one of the top talents in the sport. The 34-year-old is one of the biggest names in the sport with 9 million followers. He currently races for the sister team of Red Bull racing, ‘Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team’. Well, although Volk seems to be enjoying his time off, it is just a matter of time when he will be back in the octagon. Or will he?

Alexander Volkanovski to return to the octagon later this year?

It has been a tough couple of months for the former champion. In the space of four months, Volkanovski has gotten knocked out twice, both in an extremely vicious manner. It was expected that Volkanovski would take some time away from the sport after his loss against Makhachev.

However, he made a speedy return, which might have played a role in him getting knocked out again, as his chin did not recover completely. After the recent knockout loss, both fans as well as pundits expect Volkanovski to take some much needed time off to let his body recover before stepping in to fight again. ‘The Great’, on the other hand, wants the rematch as soon as possible. With such intent from the former champ, it remains to be seen whether a possible rematch is on the cards later this year or not.