“Marry? I?”: Max Verstappen Dodges Wedding Question Despite Heartfelt Confession on Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen doesn’t wish to commit to marriage yet after he was put on the spot about his potential wedding with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet. Verstappen jokingly dodged the ultimate question by stating he is happy with how his relationship is going at present.

In an exclusive interview with Blick.ch, Verstappen said,

“Marry? I? Now you have publicly pressured me to give a date! (Laughs.) I don’t know, time will tell.”

“At the moment I’m very, very happy with Kelly, but personally I don’t have a timetable for when I’ll get on my knees in front of her. This should all happen spontaneously.”

Verstappen and Piquet have been in a relationship since 2020. Piquet often visits as many races as possible to support her boyfriend. Besides, the Brazilian is also a very successful model and often visits fashion events and has collaborations with marquee brands like Louis Vuitton.

Piquet also comes from a racing family. She is the daughter of three-time F1 champion, Nelson Piquet. Even her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., raced in F1 in the late 2000s. Apparently, Piquet Jr. was the reason Kelly Piquet met the Red Bull prodigy.

How has Max Verstappen developed a beautiful bond with Kelly Piquet?

It was in 2016 when Max Verstappen met Kelly Piquet at her elder brother’s dinner party. However, Piquet later got involved in a relationship with Daniil Kvyat in 2017. It wasn’t until 2020 when the Russian driver separated from Piquet and the Dutchman started dating her.

Kvyat had a daughter, Penelope, with Piquet in 2019. Penelope now shares an adorable bond with Verstappen. The 4-year-old often features on the three-time champion’s gaming livestreams. Nonetheless, Verstappen commented lately that he isn’t Penelope’s father and that she shares a healthy bond with Kvyat as well.

The Dutchman seems like a person who doesn’t like to change the status quo much. After almost four years of dating Piquet, Verstappen hasn’t thought of getting into wedlock yet. While he seems fully focused on his F1 career with a world title streak going on, his Red Bull contract is only until 2028.

Verstappen has teased the idea of retirement and how he doesn’t wish to race in F1 for long. So, one may wonder that marrying Piquet may be on his bucket list after 2028 among his other ambitions.