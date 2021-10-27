“It will be up to my management”– Guanyu Zhou back as the frontrunner for Antonio Giovinazzi’s 2022 Alfa Romeo seat after Andretti deal collapse

After weeks of speculation and rumours, talks between Andretti and Alfa Romeo have reportedly collapsed. This puts Guanyu Zhou back in the running for Antonio Giovinazzi’s 2022 seat.

All rumours of Andretti name buying the Sauber team have gone down the drain as it seems there’s been a collapse in negotiations. Along with Michael Andretti, another name that was being included was American IndyCar driver Colton Herta.

One of the factors that resulted in the deal falling out was the hype created around it by the media. Pundits believe the agreement would have had more discretion if it were between European names.

The rumours of the deal have created a significant amount of publicity for the American autosport team. The Andretti name can already be seen in other motorsports such as IndyCar, Indy Lights and now even Formula E.

With the talks between the two companies broken down, the chances are that Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou may be the front-runner for next year’s Alfa Romeo seat alongside Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou supposedly has significant financial backing, which will play the primary factor in his selection for the Sauber team. Another considerable asset Zhou brings to the table is his Chinese nationality which will get more Chinese fans interested in F1.

Antonio’s back’s against the wall

Colton Herta’s chances at an F1 drive are essentially gone, with the Andretti name no longer being linked with Alfa Romeo. Even Antonio Giovinazzi is merely an afterthought for Sauber.

Zhou is likely the short-term goal for the team. In the long run, the Swiss team is likely to give a chance to Theo Pourchaire, who holds the record for being the youngest F2 driver.

The Italian driver is driving each and every race left on the calendar like it’s his last. His race in Austin saw him furiously battle it out with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso. Giovinazzi proved to be a tough hurdle for the two-time World Champion to pass.