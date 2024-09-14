Max Verstappen Agrees with Adrian Newey’s Media Bias Comment

Adrian Newey dropped an appearance recently on the High-Performance Podcast and explained why Max Verstappen’s media persona is very different from how the Dutchman is in real life. The 65-year-old explained that much like Sebastian Vettel, the 26-year-old was “demonized” by media outlets in the United Kingdom.

Newey went on to specifically talk about how organizations like Sky Sports had a global audience but their coverage tended to be more nationalistic. During the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Verstappen was asked to give his response to Newey’s comments.

The #1 driver was in agreement with Newey but also seemed to understand why there was a “British Bias” in Sky’s coverage. He was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying,

“Absolutely. I agree 100%. [I] see it like this: if 85% of the media is Dutch, then you secretly always have a bias for a Dutchman doing better than everybody else. And in terms of discussions you will always defend your countryman instead of others.”

Verstappen has spoken out against this apparent British bias in F1 in the past. Most notably, the Dutchman and Red Bull had boycotted Sky Sports in 2022, after Verstappen was left unamused by Ted Kravitz’s constant comments about his 2021 championship triumph.

He explained back then, “This year, it’s been a constant. It’s kind of like being disrespected daily, especially by one particular person. And it’s enough, I don’t accept it.”

Verstappen won his maiden title that year after denying Lewis Hamilton a historic eighth title at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi in pretty controversial circumstances. Former race director Michael Massi had come under immense fire for his late-race Safety Car call that helped the Dutchman pass Hamilton on the final lap to win his maiden title.

That being said, Verstappen remains unfazed by what is said about him in the media. “Ultimately all that matters is I do well on track. They can say and shout whatever they want, it doesn’t matter,” he concluded.