Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher share certain markers claims 7x Champion’s former Ferrari Boss

Max Verstappen is currently the best driver on the F1 grid. The Dutchman has achieved 36 victories, 22 pole positions, and two championships before age 25, putting him amongst the top 7 drivers in terms of race wins.

The two-time-world champion is set to remain with Red Bull until 2028. If things continue like this, the Austrian team and their star driver could dominate F1 for 5 more years, and Verstappen could break Michael Schumacher’s record of 7 titles.

Dominating a sport for an entire era is not easy. Schumacher’s former Ferrari boss Jean Todt sees similarities between the Dutch phenomenon and the 7x world champion.

Jean Todt compares Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher

While Max Verstappen is 55 race wins and 5 championships short of leveling Michael Schumacher’s record, many believe it’s only a matter of time. The Dutchman already smashed Schumi’s record of 13 wins in a season by claiming 15 victories in 2022.

Schumacher’s former Ferrari boss oversaw the German’s domination between 2000-04. Todt was the mastermind at Ferrari who claims the Red Bull driver does resemble the F1 GOAT in many ways. The Frenchman claimed, “He is fast and makes little mistakes. He is a fighter like Michael. But I know very little about Max to judge him.”

Records owned by max verstappen and this dude is 25 pic.twitter.com/Q45NSsZNo1 — Nav | Sara ,sadie leen simp (@DisgustedNav) November 7, 2022

Many believe Verstappen and Schumacher both possess similar habits. The two were ultra-confident, which sometimes seemed arrogant, and were ruthless on track. Todt, however, highlighted an unknown fact about Schumacher’s shy behaviors masked by his bold attitude

The Frenchman said, “Michael, when he ran, could seem a bit cocky and obnoxious, but it was an attitude that served to hide his shyness. He was humble. He always questioned himself. He never accused the team, not even when the brakes failed at Silverstone because of us.”

Can Charles Leclerc beat Verstappen?

Verstappen currently drives for Red Bull, which has the best car on the grid. The team has managed to develop the best car since the regulations changed. And this, Jean Todt believes, is another crucial similarity between the Dutchman and Michael Schumacher.

Todt clarified, “I don’t make comparisons, but he and Max have a point in common. They drive for the best team, and that helps.” Schumacher famously drove for Ferrari, which had the best car and the brightest minds between 2000 to 2007.

This little kid broke Michael Schumacher’s record for most race wins in a single season yesterday 🏆 pic.twitter.com/G3KxyzYDMa — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 31, 2022

As a former Ferrari guy, Todt is curious to see how the Scuderia manage to battle Verstappen. Charles Leclerc challenged for the title last year, but the Monegasque’s campaign did not last until the end.

However, the Frenchman believes in due time, Leclerc will be able to step up against Verstappen. He added, “In F1 there are good ones, and then a very small group of very good ones of which Leclerc is a part.”

Todt hopes Ferrari can end their 16-year-long wait for a title soon. The Frenchman claims the team has to be patient and deliver a competitive car to Leclerc, but the team is still the best team, according to him.